“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|09/03/2020
|
|End date:
|09/02/2025
|Start price/share:
|$26.76
|End price/share:
|$51.60
|Starting shares:
|373.69
|Ending shares:
|464.96
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$8.19
|Total return:
|139.92%
|Average annual return:
|19.13%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$23,994.17
As we can see, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 19.13%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $23,994.17 today (as of 09/02/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 139.92% (something to think about: how might CFG shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Citizens Financial Group Inc paid investors a total of $8.19/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.68/share, we calculate that CFG has a current yield of approximately 3.26%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.68 against the original $26.76/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 12.18%.
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“If you can follow only one bit of data, follow the earnings.” — Peter Lynch