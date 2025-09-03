“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

CFG 5-Year Return Details Start date: 09/03/2020 $10,000



09/03/2020 $23,994



09/02/2025 End date: 09/02/2025 Start price/share: $26.76 End price/share: $51.60 Starting shares: 373.69 Ending shares: 464.96 Dividends reinvested/share: $8.19 Total return: 139.92% Average annual return: 19.13% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $23,994.17

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 19.13%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $23,994.17 today (as of 09/02/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 139.92% (something to think about: how might CFG shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Citizens Financial Group Inc paid investors a total of $8.19/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.68/share, we calculate that CFG has a current yield of approximately 3.26%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.68 against the original $26.76/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 12.18%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“If you can follow only one bit of data, follow the earnings.” — Peter Lynch