“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a decade-long period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2015, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Adobe Inc (NASD: ADBE), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a decade-long holding period.
|Start date:
|04/14/2015
|
|End date:
|04/11/2025
|Start price/share:
|$75.95
|End price/share:
|$352.47
|Starting shares:
|131.67
|Ending shares:
|131.67
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|364.08%
|Average annual return:
|16.59%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$46,410.16
As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 16.59%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $46,410.16 today (as of 04/11/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 364.08% (something to think about: how might ADBE shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“We ignore outlooks and forecastsâ€¦ we’re lousy at it and we admit it â€¦ everyone else is lousy too, but most people won’t admit it.” — Martin Whitman