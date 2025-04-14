“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a decade-long period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2015, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Adobe Inc (NASD: ADBE), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a decade-long holding period.

ADBE 10-Year Return Details Start date: 04/14/2015 $10,000



04/14/2015 $46,410



04/11/2025 End date: 04/11/2025 Start price/share: $75.95 End price/share: $352.47 Starting shares: 131.67 Ending shares: 131.67 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 364.08% Average annual return: 16.59% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $46,410.16

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 16.59%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $46,410.16 today (as of 04/11/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 364.08% (something to think about: how might ADBE shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“We ignore outlooks and forecastsâ€¦ we’re lousy at it and we admit it â€¦ everyone else is lousy too, but most people won’t admit it.” — Martin Whitman