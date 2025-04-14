Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

— Warren Buffett

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a decade-long period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2015, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Adobe Inc (NASD: ADBE), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a decade-long holding period.

ADBE 10-Year Return Details
Start date: 04/14/2015
$10,000

04/14/2015		   $46,410

04/11/2025
End date: 04/11/2025
Start price/share: $75.95
End price/share: $352.47
Starting shares: 131.67
Ending shares: 131.67
Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00
Total return: 364.08%
Average annual return: 16.59%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $46,410.16

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 16.59%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $46,410.16 today (as of 04/11/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 364.08% (something to think about: how might ADBE shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:
“We ignore outlooks and forecastsâ€¦ we’re lousy at it and we admit it â€¦ everyone else is lousy too, but most people won’t admit it.” — Martin Whitman