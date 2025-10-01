One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a two-decade holding period for an investor who was considering Adobe Inc (NASD: ADBE) back in 2005, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

09/30/2025 End date: 09/30/2025 Start price/share: $30.60 End price/share: $352.75 Starting shares: 326.80 Ending shares: 326.80 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 1,052.78% Average annual return: 13.00% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $115,308.07

As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 13.00%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $115,308.07 today (as of 09/30/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,052.78% (something to think about: how might ADBE shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“There is nothing riskier than the widespread perception that there is no risk.” — Howard Marks