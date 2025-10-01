“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a two-decade holding period for an investor who was considering Adobe Inc (NASD: ADBE) back in 2005, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.
|Start date:
|10/03/2005
|
|End date:
|09/30/2025
|Start price/share:
|$30.60
|End price/share:
|$352.75
|Starting shares:
|326.80
|Ending shares:
|326.80
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|1,052.78%
|Average annual return:
|13.00%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$115,308.07
As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 13.00%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $115,308.07 today (as of 09/30/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,052.78% (something to think about: how might ADBE shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“There is nothing riskier than the widespread perception that there is no risk.” — Howard Marks