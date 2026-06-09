A 20-year total return analysis of Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE: HRL) shows how a long holding period, combined with dividend reinvestment, can materially change the outcome of an equity investment. Using the period from 06/09/2006 through 06/08/2026, a hypothetical $10,000 investment in HRL grew to $42,118.26, producing a total return of 321.09% and an average annual return of 7.45%.

The result is notable not because the path would have been smooth, but because it illustrates the mechanics of long-term compounding in a mature consumer staples business. Hormel is best known for packaged food and protein brands, and companies in this category are often assessed less by short bursts of price momentum than by their ability to generate steady cash flow, defend margins over time, and sustain dividends across market cycles.

HRL 20-Year Return Details

HRL 20-Year Return Details Start date: 06/09/2006 $10,000



06/09/2006 $42,118



06/08/2026 End date: 06/08/2026 Start price/share: $8.78 End price/share: $23.64 Starting shares: 1,138.95 Ending shares: 1,781.26 Dividends reinvested/share: $12.38 Total return: 321.09% Average annual return: 7.45% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $42,118.26

The key takeaway is straightforward: over the full 20-year period, share price appreciation and reinvested dividends together produced a little more than a fourfold increase in the original capital. Put differently, each $1 invested in HRL at the start of the period became about $4.21 by the end of the holding period. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove Hormel’s Total Return

HRL’s 20-year return came from two sources:

Share price appreciation: the stock price increased from $8.78 to $23.64.

the stock price increased from $8.78 to $23.64. Dividend income: Hormel paid $12.38 per share in cumulative dividends over the period, with the analysis assuming those dividends were reinvested.

That distinction matters. Price return alone does not capture the full economics of owning a dividend-paying business. Reinvestment increased the share count from 1,138.95 shares to 1,781.26 shares, meaning the investor ended the period with materially more ownership units than at the start. Over long periods, that share accumulation can become a meaningful contributor to total return, especially when returns are generated through repeated distributions rather than purely through valuation expansion.

For dividend stocks, this is often the central analytical point: total return is not simply a function of where the stock trades today versus 20 years ago. It is the combined result of dividends received, the price at which those dividends are reinvested, and the growth or contraction of the underlying share price over time.

Yield, Yield on Cost, and What They Mean

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.17 per share, HRL has a current dividend yield of approximately 4.95% using the stated ending share price of $23.64. That is the forward-looking cash yield implied by the current dividend rate and current stock price.

A separate concept is yield on cost, which compares today’s annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the same $1.17 annualized dividend and the original $8.78 entry price, yield on cost works out to 13.33%.

This figure is sometimes useful for illustrating how dividend growth can improve the income characteristics of a long-held position. But it should be interpreted carefully. Yield on cost describes the income stream relative to the original purchase price; it does not represent the yield available to a new investor buying the stock today, and it is not a substitute for evaluating current valuation, business fundamentals, or prospective return.

Why the 20-Year Window Matters

A two-decade holding period spans multiple market regimes, including expansions, recessions, inflation shocks, interest-rate changes, and shifts in sector leadership. That breadth helps reduce the importance of any single entry point or short-term dislocation and makes the analysis more reflective of underlying business durability.

For a company such as Hormel, long-run results typically depend on several recurring factors:

Brand strength and pricing power in packaged foods

Input cost management, especially in protein and agricultural markets

Capital allocation discipline, including dividends and reinvestment

Operating resilience through changing consumer demand and economic cycles

These are the drivers that tend to matter more than day-to-day market volatility when evaluating a long-duration investment outcome.

Quick Summary

Company: Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE: HRL)

Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE: HRL) Holding period: 06/09/2006 to 06/08/2026

06/09/2006 to 06/08/2026 Initial investment: $10,000

$10,000 Ending value: $42,118.26

$42,118.26 Total return: 321.09%

321.09% Annualized return: 7.45%

7.45% Assumption: dividends reinvested on ex-date closing prices

Viewed through the lens of total return, HRL delivered a respectable long-term outcome. The share price advance was meaningful, but the compounding effect of dividends and reinvestment was also central to the end result. That is often the defining feature of long-held dividend stocks: the return profile is built incrementally, then becomes more visible only over extended periods.

“Those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” — George Santayana