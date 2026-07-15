Aon plc (NYSE: AON) has delivered a strong long-term total return for shareholders, illustrating how compounding can reshape investment outcomes over extended holding periods. Using dividend reinvestment, a $10,000 investment made in Aon shares on 07/17/2006 would have grown to $135,853.96 as of 07/14/2026, according to calculations based on Dividend Channel’s DRIP methodology.

The result highlights two drivers of long-run equity wealth creation: sustained share price appreciation and the incremental contribution from reinvested dividends. In Aon’s case, both mattered, though the larger contributor was the substantial increase in the stock price over the period.

Aon 20-Year Return Summary

AON 20-Year Return Details Start date: 07/17/2006 $10,000



07/17/2006 $135,853



07/14/2026 End date: 07/14/2026 Start price/share: $32.95 End price/share: $358.89 Starting shares: 303.49 Ending shares: 378.74 Dividends reinvested/share: $27.05 Total return: 1,259.28% Average annual return: 13.93% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $135,853.96

On these assumptions, Aon generated a 1,259.28% total return over the period, equivalent to a 13.93% annualized return. That means each dollar invested in mid-2006 became roughly $13.59 by mid-2026 when dividends were reinvested.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Return?

The investment outcome reflects more than a rising share price. Aon also paid regular dividends over the period, and reinvesting those cash distributions increased the share count from 303.49 to 378.74 shares. That incremental accumulation mattered: even with a relatively modest dividend yield, reinvestment added exposure over time and allowed future gains to compound on a larger base.

Over the 20-year period shown above, Aon paid $27.05 per share in cumulative dividends used for reinvestment. In the calculation, each dividend is assumed to be reinvested into additional shares at the closing price on the ex-dividend date.

Aon Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $3.28 per share, AON has a current yield of approximately 0.91% using the ending share price of $358.89. Measured against the original purchase price of $32.95 per share, that same annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of 2.76%.

Yield on cost can be useful for illustrating how income from a successful long-term holding evolves over time. It is less useful for evaluating the stock today, since new capital is deployed at the current market price rather than the historical entry price. For current analysis, the prevailing dividend yield and the company’s payout policy are the more relevant reference points.

Why Long-Term Compounding Matters

Aon’s 20-year return profile demonstrates a broader point about equity investing: compounding becomes far more visible over long periods than over short ones. A double-digit annualized return may not appear dramatic in any single year, but sustained over two decades it can produce a multiple of the original investment that is large enough to materially alter portfolio outcomes.

That is especially true when three elements work together:

share price appreciation,

cash dividends, and

systematic dividend reinvestment.

When these factors reinforce one another over long intervals, the effect can be substantial even if the stock’s current yield is not especially high.

Key Takeaway

A $10,000 investment in Aon plc in July 2006 would be worth $135,853.96 by July 2026 under a dividend-reinvestment assumption. The result underscores the value of long holding periods, the importance of total return rather than price return alone, and the role dividends can play in enhancing compounding over time.

Another investment principle worth remembering:

“I think you have to learn that there’s a company behind every stock, and that there’s only one real reason why stocks go up. Companies go from doing poorly to doing well or small companies grow to large companies.” — Peter Lynch