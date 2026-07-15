F5 Inc stock has delivered an exceptional long-term return for shareholders who bought and held through multiple market cycles. A $10,000 investment in F5 Inc (NASD: FFIV) in mid-2006 would have grown to $181,133.33 by 07/14/2026, based on the figures below. That outcome highlights the power of sustained compounding in a business that has remained relevant across changing enterprise technology trends.

F5 is best known for application delivery, traffic management, and security software used in enterprise and service-provider environments. Over time, the company expanded beyond its hardware roots into software, cloud, and cybersecurity capabilities. That evolution matters because long-duration stock returns often depend less on a single product cycle and more on a company’s ability to adapt while preserving its competitive position.

FFIV 20-Year Return at a Glance

FFIV 20-Year Return Details Start date: 07/17/2006 $10,000



07/17/2006 $181,133



07/14/2026 End date: 07/14/2026 Start price/share: $23.82 End price/share: $431.26 Starting shares: 419.82 Ending shares: 419.82 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 1,710.50% Average annual return: 15.58% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $181,133.33

What Drove the Long-Term Return?

The key point is straightforward: FFIV produced a strong price-driven total return over this 20-year period despite paying no dividend. Starting shares and ending shares are identical because there were no dividends to reinvest. The full gain came from capital appreciation, with the share price rising from $23.82 to $431.26.

That distinction is important. Some long-term winners compound through a mix of dividends and price gains. In F5’s case, shareholders were primarily rewarded through appreciation in the underlying equity value. For companies operating in infrastructure software and network security, that typically reflects a combination of revenue growth, margin durability, recurring customer relationships, and market confidence in the business model over time.

What the Numbers Mean

Viewed in practical terms, the investment outcome breaks down as follows:

A $10,000 initial investment bought 419.82 shares.

Those shares were still 419.82 shares at the end of the period because no dividends were reinvested.

The ending value reached $181,133.33.

The total return was 1,710.50%.

The annualized return was 15.58% over nearly 20 years.

An annualized return in the mid-teens over two decades is notable because compounding becomes increasingly powerful with time. The difference between a solid return and an exceptional one is often not obvious in a single year, but it becomes substantial over 10, 15, or 20 years.

Why Holding Period Matters

Long-term stock returns rarely follow a straight line. A buy-and-hold approach only works when investors can tolerate periods of drawdown, uneven sentiment, and shifts in industry leadership. Technology stocks in particular can be highly cyclical, even when the underlying business remains sound. The lesson from FFIV is not that every technology stock compounds this way, but that extended holding periods can allow durable businesses to convert operating execution into meaningful shareholder returns.

This is also why time horizon deserves as much attention as entry price. Before buying any stock, it helps to ask whether the business is likely to remain relevant through multiple product cycles, competitive threats, and macroeconomic regimes. The strongest long-term outcomes tend to come from companies that continue adapting while protecting their core franchise.

Bottom Line on F5 Stock’s 20-Year Performance

Based on this calculation, a 2006 investment in F5 Inc turned into a markedly larger sum by 2026, with no contribution from dividends and an annualized return of 15.58%. For long-term investors studying FFIV, the result is a clear example of how sustained equity appreciation can create substantial wealth over time. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

“The idea that a bell rings to signal when to get into or out of the stock market is simply not credible. After nearly fifty years in this business, I don’t know anybody who has done it successfully and consistently.” — Jack Bogle