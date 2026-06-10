“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A long-term holding period can produce striking outcomes when a business compounds revenue, expands its market position, and earns a higher valuation over time. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASD: PANW) is a notable example. A $10,000 investment in PANW made on 06/10/2016 would have grown to $119,065.50 by 06/09/2026, based on the return data shown below.

That performance translates to a total return of 1,090.68% and an average annual return of 28.10%. Because Palo Alto Networks does not pay a dividend, the full result came from share-price appreciation rather than income or dividend reinvestment. The investment outcome therefore reflects the market’s reassessment of the company’s earnings power, growth profile, and strategic position in cybersecurity over the period.

PANW 10-Year Return Details

PANW 10-Year Return Details Start date: 06/10/2016 $10,000



06/10/2016 $119,065



06/09/2026 End date: 06/09/2026 Start price/share: $21.88 End price/share: $260.52 Starting shares: 457.04 Ending shares: 457.04 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 1,090.68% Average annual return: 28.10% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $119,065.50

What Drove Palo Alto Networks’ 10-Year Return?

Palo Alto Networks’ share-price appreciation over the last decade broadly tracks the company’s rise as one of the largest and most strategically important vendors in enterprise cybersecurity. Over that period, cybersecurity moved from a specialized IT budget category to a core operational requirement, driven by cloud adoption, remote work, digital transformation, and the steady escalation of threat activity.

PANW benefited from several structural themes:

Expanding cybersecurity demand: Organizations increasingly allocated budget to network security, cloud security, endpoint protection, identity-related controls, and security operations.

Organizations increasingly allocated budget to network security, cloud security, endpoint protection, identity-related controls, and security operations. Platform consolidation: Enterprises often prefer fewer vendors and more integrated security architectures, which can support larger deal sizes and deeper customer relationships.

Enterprises often prefer fewer vendors and more integrated security architectures, which can support larger deal sizes and deeper customer relationships. Recurring revenue mix: As software, subscriptions, and support services became a larger part of the business, investors generally assigned greater value to revenue durability and visibility.

As software, subscriptions, and support services became a larger part of the business, investors generally assigned greater value to revenue durability and visibility. Scale advantages: Large cybersecurity vendors can invest heavily in product development, go-to-market reach, and threat intelligence, reinforcing competitive position.

Those forces do not guarantee future returns, but they help explain why the market rewarded PANW so strongly over the period covered here.

How the Return Was Calculated

The result shown in the table is straightforward because Palo Alto Networks does not pay a dividend. The starting investment purchased 457.04 shares at $21.88 each. With no dividend reinvestment, the share count stayed unchanged. At an ending price of $260.52, those same 457.04 shares were worth $119,065.50.

In short:

Initial investment: $10,000

$10,000 Share count purchased: 457.04

457.04 Ending value: $119,065.50

$119,065.50 Total return: 1,090.68%

1,090.68% Annualized return: 28.10%

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Why Annualized Return Matters

Total return captures the full gain across the 10-year period, but annualized return is often the more useful comparison tool. A 28.10% average annual return indicates the compounded rate at which the investment effectively grew each year over the full holding period. That makes it easier to compare PANW’s long-run performance against broad equity indexes, peer companies, or alternative uses of capital.

It also underscores an important feature of compounding: exceptional long-term outcomes do not require constant short-term gains. Even when a stock experiences volatility along the way, a high compounded growth rate sustained over many years can produce outsized ending values.

A Key Takeaway From PANW’s 10-Year Performance

The PANW example illustrates how long-duration equity returns are often driven less by near-term trading moves and more by business execution over time. When a company operates in an expanding market, scales effectively, and increases its strategic importance to customers, the cumulative effect can be substantial. In this case, a non-dividend-paying growth stock still generated a powerful long-term result through capital appreciation alone.

More investment wisdom to consider:

“While some might mistakenly consider value investing a mechanical tool for identifying bargains, it is actually a comprehensive investment philosophy that emphasizes the need to perform in-depth fundamental analysis, pursue long-term investment results, limit risk, and resist crowd psychology.” — Seth Klarman