“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

Berkshire Hathaway Inc New (NYSE: BRK.B) has long been associated with long-term capital compounding, disciplined capital allocation, and an operating model built around owning businesses rather than simply trading securities. A review of Berkshire Hathaway stock performance since 2006 shows how that approach translated into shareholder returns over a full 20-year holding period.

Using the period from 07/31/2006 through 07/28/2026, a $10,000 investment in BRK.B would have grown to $84,079.87. That equates to a total return of 740.78% and an average annual return of 11.23%, based on the figures shown below.

BRK.B 20-Year Return Summary

BRK.B 20-Year Return Details Start date: 07/31/2006 $10,000



07/31/2006 $84,079



07/28/2026 End date: 07/28/2026 Start price/share: $60.94 End price/share: $512.37 Starting shares: 164.10 Ending shares: 164.10 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 740.78% Average annual return: 11.23% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $84,079.87

In practical terms, Berkshire Hathaway delivered a little more than an eightfold increase in value over the period. Because Berkshire does not pay a regular dividend, the result was driven entirely by share price appreciation rather than dividend reinvestment. That is an important distinction: BRK.B shareholders have historically relied on management to retain and redeploy earnings, with the investment case centered on internal capital allocation rather than cash distributions.

What Drove Berkshire Hathaway’s Long-Term Return?

Berkshire Hathaway is not a conventional single-business operating company. It combines a large portfolio of wholly owned subsidiaries with a substantial investment portfolio, giving shareholders exposure to insurance, railroads, energy, manufacturing, distribution, service businesses, and public equities. Over time, that structure has helped the company compound capital across economic cycles.

Several factors have historically underpinned Berkshire Hathaway stock performance:

Insurance float: Berkshire’s insurance operations have provided investable funds that can be deployed across acquisitions, equities, and operating businesses.

Berkshire’s insurance operations have provided investable funds that can be deployed across acquisitions, equities, and operating businesses. Decentralized operating model: Subsidiaries generally retain operating autonomy, while capital allocation remains centralized.

Subsidiaries generally retain operating autonomy, while capital allocation remains centralized. Balance sheet strength: Berkshire has typically maintained substantial liquidity, which has allowed it to act opportunistically during periods of market stress.

Berkshire has typically maintained substantial liquidity, which has allowed it to act opportunistically during periods of market stress. Diversified earnings base: Exposure across multiple industries has reduced dependence on any single business line.

Exposure across multiple industries has reduced dependence on any single business line. Retention of earnings: With no recurring dividend, retained capital has been available for reinvestment within the enterprise.

Why No Dividends Matters for BRK.B Shareholders

The return profile shown here differs from that of many mature blue-chip stocks. Berkshire Hathaway has famously avoided paying a regular dividend, preferring instead to reinvest cash where management believes it can earn attractive long-term returns. As a result, measuring BRK.B over time depends less on income generation and more on growth in intrinsic business value, book of earnings power, and market valuation.

That also means shareholder outcomes are tied closely to management’s judgment. If retained earnings are allocated effectively, non-dividend-paying companies can compound at high rates. If they are not, the absence of distributions can become a disadvantage. Berkshire’s long record has made capital allocation itself one of the company’s defining attributes.

Quick Answer: What Would $10,000 in Berkshire Hathaway in 2006 Be Worth Today?

A $10,000 investment in Berkshire Hathaway Inc New (BRK.B) on 07/31/2006 would be worth $84,079.87 as of 07/28/2026, based on the return figures presented here. That represents a total return of 740.78% and an average annual return of 11.23%.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“Ensure management’s interests are aligned with shareholders.” — Sam Zell