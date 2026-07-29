“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A long-term investment in Tractor Supply Co. (NASD: TSCO) would have produced an exceptional outcome over the past two decades. Using a dividend-reinvestment framework, a $10,000 investment made on 07/31/2006 would have grown to $169,879.30 by 07/28/2026, illustrating how compounding, dividend reinvestment, and durable business execution can materially shape total return over time.

The core point is not simply that TSCO rose sharply. It is that the stock delivered strong long-run shareholder returns through a combination of capital appreciation and cash distributions, with reinvested dividends increasing the ending share count along the way. For investors studying buy-and-hold outcomes, TSCO offers a clear example of how a quality retail business can create substantial wealth across a full market cycle.

TSCO 20-Year Total Return Snapshot

TSCO 20-Year Return Details Start date: 07/31/2006 $10,000



07/31/2006 $169,879



07/28/2026 End date: 07/28/2026 Start price/share: $2.29 End price/share: $31.46 Starting shares: 4,366.81 Ending shares: 5,402.58 Dividends reinvested/share: $5.98 Total return: 1,599.65% Average annual return: 15.21% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $169,879.30

The result is straightforward: over this 20-year holding period, TSCO generated a 1,599.65% total return, equivalent to a 15.21% annualized return, turning $10,000 into nearly $170,000. These figures were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove Tractor Supply’s Long-Term Return?

TSCO’s return profile reflects two reinforcing components:

1. Share price appreciation. The stock price increased from $2.29 to $31.46 over the measured period, accounting for the majority of the gain. 2. Dividend reinvestment. Over the same span, investors received $5.98 per share in cumulative dividends, and reinvesting those distributions increased the share count from 4,366.81 to 5,402.58.

This is an important distinction. Looking only at price performance understates the economic return actually realized by a shareholder who reinvested dividends. In long holding periods, even a moderate dividend can make a meaningful contribution by purchasing additional shares that then participate in future appreciation and future dividends.

Why Dividend Reinvestment Matters

Dividend reinvestment matters because it converts cash distributions into incremental ownership. In this case, the ending share count was materially higher than the starting share count, despite no additional external capital being invested after the initial $10,000.

That mechanism is central to total-return analysis. A stock that compounds through both earnings growth and rising cash payouts can create a compounding effect on top of a compounding effect: the business grows, the dividend grows, and reinvested dividends add more shares to the position. Over 20 years, the cumulative impact can be substantial.

TSCO Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.96 per share, TSCO has a current yield of approximately 3.05% using the referenced share price. A separate measure, yield on cost, compares that current annualized dividend to the original purchase price of $2.29 per share.

On that basis, TSCO’s yield on cost works out to roughly 42%. In practical terms, an investor who bought at the 2006 starting price would now be receiving annual dividend income equal to about 42% of the original per-share purchase cost, before considering any reinvestment. That figure helps illustrate how dividend growth can reshape the economics of a long-held position.

What This TSCO Example Shows

Several broader conclusions emerge from this TSCO case study:

Total return is the relevant measure. Share price alone does not capture the full outcome for long-term holders. Time can be the decisive factor. A 15.21% annualized return sustained over two decades produces a result that looks disproportionate to the yearly figure because of compounding. Dividend policy can meaningfully enhance outcomes. Reinvestment increased ownership without requiring additional cash contributions. Business durability matters. Very long holding periods tend to reward companies that can compound through multiple economic environments.

For that reason, retrospective studies like this are most useful when they go beyond the headline gain and focus on the structure of the return. TSCO did not merely produce a strong stock chart; it produced an outcome shaped by compounding operating performance, cash distributions, and reinvestment discipline.

Here’s one more enduring investment observation:

“Behind every stock is a company. Find out what it’s doing.” — Peter Lynch