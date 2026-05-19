“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year buy-and-hold analysis of Amgen Inc (NASD: AMGN) offers a useful view of how long-term shareholder returns are built: through a combination of share-price appreciation, cash dividends, and the compounding effect of dividend reinvestment. For investors evaluating Amgen stock as a durable large-cap biopharma holding, the key question is not simply whether the share price rose, but how total return developed over a full market cycle.

That distinction matters. Short-term market moves can obscure the economics of a business, while a multi-year holding period better captures the contribution of recurring dividends and the value of staying invested. In Amgen’s case, the five-year outcome was positive, with reinvested dividends adding materially to the end result.

Starting on 05/19/2021, an investment in Amgen shares and a disciplined hold through 05/18/2026 would have produced the following outcome:

AMGN 5-Year Return Details

AMGN 5-Year Return Details Start date: 05/19/2021 $10,000



05/19/2021 $15,273



05/18/2026 End date: 05/18/2026 Start price/share: $248.63 End price/share: $324.39 Starting shares: 40.22 Ending shares: 47.08 Dividends reinvested/share: $43.36 Total return: 52.74% Average annual return: 8.84% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $15,273.64

Over the period, a $10,000 investment grew to $15,273.64, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 52.74% and an annualized return of 8.84%. These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove Amgen’s Five-Year Total Return?

The result came from two sources:

Share-price appreciation from $248.63 to $324.39

Cash dividends totaling $43.36 per share over the period, with those payments reinvested

This is an important distinction for dividend-paying stocks. Looking only at the change in share price understates the full economic return. In this example, reinvestment increased the share count from 40.22 shares to 47.08 shares, demonstrating how periodic distributions can compound into additional ownership over time.

For mature pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, that effect can be especially relevant. These businesses may not always produce the highest headline growth rates, but steady free-cash-flow generation and regular dividend payments can meaningfully support long-term returns.

Amgen Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Using the most recent annualized dividend rate of $10.08 per share, AMGN has a current yield of approximately 3.11% based on the ending share price shown above.

Another way to frame the dividend is through yield on cost, which measures the current annual dividend relative to the original purchase price. Based on a starting share price of $248.63, the yield on cost would be approximately 4.05%.

That metric can help illustrate how dividend growth changes the income profile of a long-held position. While current yield reflects what a new buyer receives at today’s price, yield on cost shows how a rising dividend stream benefits an investor who bought earlier and held through the compounding period.

Key Takeaways From the AMGN Buy-and-Hold Outcome

Amgen delivered a positive five-year total return of 52.74% with dividends reinvested.

A $10,000 starting investment grew to $15,273.64 over the holding period.

Dividend reinvestment increased the ending share count, adding to total return beyond price appreciation alone.

The annualized return of 8.84% shows how moderate compounding can produce meaningful gains over time.

Why Total Return Matters for Amgen Stock

Amgen is often evaluated through the lens of product portfolio durability, pipeline execution, capital allocation, and cash-return policy. A five-year total return analysis does not answer every fundamental question, but it does show what shareholders actually captured when those factors were combined over time.

For dividend-paying equities, total return remains the most complete measurement of outcome. It incorporates valuation changes, business performance as expressed through the stock price, and the direct cash returned to shareholders. In Amgen’s case, the five-year buy-and-hold result underscores that the dividend was not incidental; it was a meaningful component of overall performance.

Another investment principle worth keeping in view:

“If you don’t study any companies, you have the same success buying stocks as you do in a poker game if you bet without looking at your cards.” — Peter Lynch