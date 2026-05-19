A long-term investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) produced a solid total return over the past two decades, illustrating how share-price appreciation and dividend reinvestment can compound over time. Using a 20-year holding period beginning on 05/19/2006 and ending on 05/18/2026, a hypothetical $10,000 investment grew to $53,676.43 with dividends reinvested.

That outcome translates to a total return of 436.63% and an average annual return of 8.76%. For a business such as Agilent, which operates in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, the exercise underscores a central point in equity investing: long-term returns are ultimately tied to the performance, resilience, and capital-allocation discipline of the underlying company.

Agilent 20-Year Return Details

A 20-Year Return Details Start date: 05/19/2006 $10,000



05/19/2006 $53,676



05/18/2026 End date: 05/18/2026 Start price/share: $25.02 End price/share: $112.11 Starting shares: 399.68 Ending shares: 478.67 Dividends reinvested/share: $10.71 Total return: 436.63% Average annual return: 8.76% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $53,676.43

The calculation indicates that Agilent generated meaningful wealth creation across a full market cycle that included the global financial crisis, the post-2009 expansion, the pandemic shock, and the subsequent recovery. A $10,000 investment grew more than fivefold when dividends were reinvested, highlighting the importance of measuring total return rather than focusing only on the change in share price.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Total Return?

Agilent’s 20-year return came from two sources:

Share-price appreciation: the stock rose from $25.02 to $112.11 per share.

the stock rose from $25.02 to $112.11 per share. Dividend reinvestment: cash dividends were assumed to be reinvested into additional shares on the ex-dividend date, increasing the share count from 399.68 to 478.67.

That distinction matters. Price return captures only the movement in the stock itself. Total return captures both capital appreciation and the incremental compounding created when dividends purchase additional shares. Over long holding periods, even modest dividends can materially improve ending value.

Agilent’s Dividend Contribution

Over the period examined, Agilent Technologies distributed $10.71 per share in dividends. While Agilent is not typically viewed as a high-yield equity, the dividend still played a measurable role in long-run compounding. Reinvestment added nearly 79 shares to the original position, which in turn increased participation in subsequent share-price gains.

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.02 per share, A has a current yield of approximately 0.91%. Expressed against the original purchase price of $25.02, that equates to a yield on cost of about 3.64%.

Yield on cost is not a valuation measure, but it can be a useful way to illustrate how dividend growth affects the income profile of a long-held position. In practical terms, an investor who established a position at the 2006 entry point would now be earning a current annualized dividend stream equal to 3.64% of the original purchase price, before considering any additional effect from reinvestment.

Key Takeaways From This 20-Year Holding Period

Total return matters: dividends and reinvestment can materially increase ending wealth over long periods.

dividends and reinvestment can materially increase ending wealth over long periods. Time horizon changes the picture: a 20-year window smooths out shorter-term volatility and better reflects business execution over time.

a 20-year window smooths out shorter-term volatility and better reflects business execution over time. Moderate yield does not mean low compounding potential: even lower-yielding dividend payers can produce strong long-run outcomes if earnings growth and capital appreciation remain intact.

even lower-yielding dividend payers can produce strong long-run outcomes if earnings growth and capital appreciation remain intact. Business quality remains central: sustained returns ultimately depend on durable demand, disciplined capital allocation, and the company’s ability to defend margins and reinvest productively.

Why the Long-Term Lens Matters

Looking back over 20 years can be more informative than reviewing a single year or even a single cycle. Agilent’s result shows how patient ownership can convert steady business performance into substantial shareholder value, even without an outsized starting dividend yield. It also reinforces a broader principle: for long-duration holdings, compounding is driven less by short-term market sentiment than by the economics of the underlying enterprise.

Another investment quote worth considering:

“Generally, the greater the stigma or revulsion, the better the bargain.” — Seth Klarman