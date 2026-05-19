“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period is often used to test whether a dividend stock has rewarded patient shareholders through a full market cycle. For Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE: HRL), that long-term result has been disappointing. A $10,000 investment made in May 2016, with dividends reinvested, would have declined in value over the subsequent decade despite meaningful cash distributions along the way.

The key takeaway is straightforward: Hormel generated substantial dividend income, but the share-price decline more than offset those payments. That makes HRL a useful case study in total return analysis, where dividend yield alone does not determine investment success.

HRL 10-Year Return Details

HRL 10-Year Return Details Start date: 05/19/2016 $10,000



05/19/2016 $7,496



05/18/2026 End date: 05/18/2026 Start price/share: $35.37 End price/share: $20.38 Starting shares: 282.73 Ending shares: 367.69 Dividends reinvested/share: $9.49 Total return: -25.07% Average annual return: -2.84% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $7,496.19

Using the figures above, a $10,000 investment in Hormel Foods in 2016 would be worth $7,496.19 as of 05/18/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That translates to a -25.07% total return, or an average annual return of -2.84%. These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove the Weak HRL Total Return?

The primary reason for the negative outcome was valuation erosion in the stock itself. HRL shares fell from $35.37 to $20.38 over the holding period, a sizable decline that dividend reinvestment could not fully overcome. Although the investor ended with more shares, those additional shares were worth less on a per-share basis than at the starting point.

This distinction matters. In dividend investing, cash distributions can cushion weaker price performance, but they do not automatically offset a sustained decline in the market value of the business. Total return reflects both components:

Share-price change

Dividend income, including the effect of reinvestment

In HRL’s case, the second component helped, but not enough to outweigh the first.

How Much Did Dividends Contribute?

Hormel paid a cumulative $9.49 per share in dividends during the 10-year period. Reinvesting those dividends increased the share count from 282.73 to 367.69. That is a meaningful increase in ownership, and it illustrates why reinvestment can be powerful over long periods, especially when a stock is stable or rising.

Here, however, the declining share price limited the benefit of compounding. Reinvestment added shares efficiently, but the lower end price reduced the value of the expanded position. This is a reminder that dividend compounding works best when paired with resilient earnings, stable margins, and a valuation that does not compress materially over time.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.17 per share, HRL has a current yield of approximately 5.74% using the ending share price of $20.38.

Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the 2016 entry price of $35.37 per share, the current dividend rate implies a yield on cost of about 3.31%.

That figure is worth distinguishing from current yield. Current yield describes what a new buyer may receive at today’s price. Yield on cost shows how the dividend stream has evolved relative to the original purchase price. It can be a helpful tracking metric, but it does not change the market value of the investment or the investor’s opportunity set going forward.

A Concise Read-Through of the 10-Year Result

For quick reference, the 2016-to-2026 Hormel investment outcome can be summarized as follows:

Initial investment: $10,000

Ending value with dividends reinvested: $7,496.19

Total return: -25.07%

Annualized return: -2.84%

Main driver: share-price decline outweighed dividend income

The broader lesson is that a long dividend history and ongoing payouts do not, by themselves, ensure satisfactory long-term returns. For total return to be attractive over a decade, the underlying business performance and the stock’s valuation path still matter significantly.