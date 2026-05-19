“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) produced a modest positive total return over the past five years, despite finishing the period with a lower share price than where it began. That outcome highlights a central feature of REIT investing: for income-oriented real estate securities, dividends can account for a substantial portion of total return, particularly during periods when valuation multiples compress or interest rates rise.

Using a five-year buy-and-hold framework with dividends reinvested, a $10,000 investment in EQR made on 05/19/2021 would have grown to $10,810.04 by 05/18/2026. The result amounts to an 8.09% cumulative total return, or 1.57% annualized.

EQR 5-Year Return Details

EQR 5-Year Return Details Start date: 05/19/2021 $10,000



05/19/2021 $10,810



05/18/2026 End date: 05/18/2026 Start price/share: $73.50 End price/share: $65.43 Starting shares: 136.05 Ending shares: 165.19 Dividends reinvested/share: $13.14 Total return: 8.09% Average annual return: 1.57% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $10,810.04

What Drove Equity Residential’s Five-Year Total Return?

The headline numbers show a split result. EQR’s share price declined from $73.50 to $65.43 over the period, a capital loss of roughly 11% before accounting for income. However, that price decline was more than offset by dividends and the additional shares accumulated through reinvestment. Starting with 136.05 shares, the investment grew to 165.19 shares by the end of the period.

In practical terms, most of the five-year return came from cash distributions rather than price appreciation. That is not unusual for apartment REITs. Equity Residential owns and operates multifamily properties, and the business model is designed to generate recurring rental income that supports regular dividends. When REIT valuations face pressure from higher financing costs or tighter cap rate assumptions, that income stream can play a stabilizing role in total return.

Key Takeaways

EQR delivered a positive total return over five years, but only modestly so.

The stock price ended below its starting level, meaning dividends did most of the work.

Dividend reinvestment materially increased the share count, from 136.05 to 165.19 shares.

The outcome underscores the importance of evaluating REITs on total return, not price change alone.

As shown above, a $10,000 investment made five years ago grew to $10,810.04 as of 05/18/2026. On a total return basis, that equates to 8.09%, with an annualized return of 1.57%. These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

Dividend Reinvestment and Income Metrics

Over the five-year holding period, Equity Residential paid $13.14 per share in cumulative dividends that were assumed to be reinvested. Reinvestment matters because it converts cash distributions into additional shares, which can then generate their own future dividends. For slower-growing income securities, that compounding effect can meaningfully influence long-horizon returns.

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.81 per share, EQR has a current yield of approximately 4.29%. Measured against the original purchase price of $73.50, that same annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of 5.84%.

What Is Yield on Cost?

Yield on cost is the current annual dividend divided by the original purchase price. In this case:

$2.81 / $73.50 = 5.84%

It is a useful backward-looking measure of how income has developed relative to an investor’s entry price, although it does not replace current yield when comparing present-day opportunities.

Why the Result Was Relatively Modest

The 2021 to 2026 period was not especially easy for interest-rate-sensitive sectors. REIT valuations often face pressure when Treasury yields rise and borrowing costs move higher, since real estate companies rely on external capital and are commonly valued in relation to income yields. Apartment REITs also contend with local supply conditions, expense pressures, and rent-growth normalization after unusually strong leasing periods.

That backdrop helps explain why EQR could deliver positive total return while still posting a lower ending share price. The company’s dividend stream provided an offset, but not enough to produce a strong compound annual return over the full period.

Bottom Line on EQR’s Five-Year Buy-and-Hold Outcome

Equity Residential’s five-year buy-and-hold outcome was positive, but subdued. Investors who reinvested dividends preserved a modest gain even though the stock itself declined. The main lesson is straightforward: for REITs such as EQR, total return analysis should incorporate both price movement and distributions, because the dividend can be the dominant contributor to long-term results.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“Wide diversification is only required when investors do not understand what they are doing.” — Warren Buffett