“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV) offers a useful case study in long-term equity compounding. Over the 20-year period beginning in May 2006, a buy-and-hold investment in TRV produced a strong total return, with both share-price appreciation and reinvested dividends contributing meaningfully to the outcome. For investors evaluating insurer stocks, dividend reinvestment, and the economics of patient capital, the 20-year return profile is particularly instructive.

The central question in any long-duration holding period is not simply whether the stock price rose, but whether the underlying business continued to generate durable earnings, return capital effectively, and compound shareholder value through multiple market cycles. In property and casualty insurance, that often comes down to underwriting discipline, reserve management, pricing power, and prudent capital allocation.

TRV 20-Year Return Details

TRV 20-Year Return Details Start date: 05/19/2006 $10,000



05/19/2006 $108,826



05/18/2026 End date: 05/18/2026 Start price/share: $44.65 End price/share: $305.99 Starting shares: 223.96 Ending shares: 355.38 Dividends reinvested/share: $51.08 Total return: 987.42% Average annual return: 12.67% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $108,826.25

A $10,000 investment in Travelers on 05/19/2006 would have grown to $108,826.25 by 05/18/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a 987.42% total return and an annualized return of 12.67%. Put differently, the initial investment increased by nearly 10.9 times over the period.

Those figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator, with dividends assumed to be reinvested at the closing price on the ex-dividend date.

What Drove the 20-Year Total Return?

TRV’s 20-year buy-and-hold result reflects two distinct return engines:

Share-price appreciation: the stock rose from $44.65 to $305.99 per share.

the stock rose from $44.65 to $305.99 per share. Dividend reinvestment: cumulative dividends of $51.08 per share were reinvested, increasing the share count from 223.96 to 355.38.

That distinction matters. Price appreciation created the core increase in value, but reinvested dividends added incremental ownership over time. The ending share count was roughly 58.7% higher than the starting share count, illustrating how dividend reinvestment can materially enhance long-horizon compounding even when the current yield is not especially high.

Why Travelers Has Been Able to Compound Value

Travelers is one of the larger U.S. property and casualty insurers, with business lines spanning personal insurance, business insurance, and bond and specialty insurance. Long-term performance in this sector depends less on rapid revenue growth than on disciplined underwriting, pricing adequacy, expense control, reserve quality, and consistent capital returns.

For insurers, book value growth, underwriting profitability, and investment income all play central roles in shareholder outcomes. Over extended periods, companies that maintain underwriting discipline and avoid chasing volume at inadequate pricing often create better compounding profiles than those that prioritize top-line growth alone. Travelers has long been regarded as a company with a relatively disciplined operating model, which helps explain why its returns have held up across multiple cycles that included the global financial crisis, periods of low interest rates, inflationary claims pressures, and episodic catastrophe losses.

Dividend Income, Current Yield, and Yield on Cost

Another important component of TRV’s long-term return has been cash distribution to shareholders. Based on the figures above, Travelers paid a cumulative $51.08 per share in dividends over the period studied. Reinvesting those payments increased the investor’s share count and, in turn, the base on which future dividends could be earned.

Using the most recent annualized dividend rate of $5.00 per share, TRV has a current yield of approximately 1.63% based on the $305.99 ending share price. Measured against the original purchase price of $44.65, that same annual dividend implies a yield on cost of about 11.20%.

Yield on cost does not determine present valuation, but it is a useful way to illustrate how dividend growth can alter the economics of a long-held position. A stock that begins with a modest yield can still become a substantial income producer if earnings and dividends rise over many years.

Key Takeaways From TRV’s Buy-and-Hold Performance

Long holding periods can transform moderate annual returns into large absolute gains. A 12.67% annualized return compounded for two decades produced a portfolio value above $108,000 from a $10,000 starting investment.

A 12.67% annualized return compounded for two decades produced a portfolio value above $108,000 from a $10,000 starting investment. Reinvested dividends meaningfully improved the result. Share count rose from 223.96 to 355.38 through reinvestment.

Share count rose from 223.96 to 355.38 through reinvestment. Business quality matters. In insurance, sustained returns typically depend on underwriting discipline and capital allocation rather than simple premium growth.

In insurance, sustained returns typically depend on underwriting discipline and capital allocation rather than simple premium growth. Current yield alone can understate long-run income potential. A relatively modest present yield may still translate into a strong yield on original cost after years of dividend growth.

The broader lesson from Travelers’ 20-year total return is that patient ownership of a durable, cash-generative insurer can produce substantial wealth creation over time. While future returns will depend on valuation, underwriting conditions, catastrophe experience, interest rates, and capital deployment, the historical record shows how a disciplined insurance franchise can reward long-term shareholders through both price appreciation and dividends.

Another investment maxim worth keeping in mind:

“When everyone is going right, look left.” — Sam Zell