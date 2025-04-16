“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a five year period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2020, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a five year holding period.
|Start date:
|04/16/2020
|
|End date:
|04/15/2025
|Start price/share:
|$119.08
|End price/share:
|$207.35
|Starting shares:
|83.98
|Ending shares:
|91.71
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$20.76
|Total return:
|90.16%
|Average annual return:
|13.72%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$19,018.85
As we can see, the five year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 13.72%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $19,018.85 today (as of 04/15/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 90.16% (something to think about: how might FDX shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that FedEx Corp paid investors a total of $20.76/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 5.52/share, we calculate that FDX has a current yield of approximately 2.66%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 5.52 against the original $119.08/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.23%.
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“Price is what you pay. Value is what you get.” — Warren Buffett