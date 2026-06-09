“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period offers a useful test of how a business has compounded value through multiple market environments. For Gartner Inc (NYSE: IT), a $10,000 investment made on 06/09/2016 grew to $15,846.61 by 06/08/2026. That translates to a total return of 58.51% and an average annual return of 4.71%, based on the share-price performance over the period.

Because Gartner does not pay a dividend, the result reflects price appreciation rather than income reinvestment. That makes this 10-year return a straightforward view of what long-term capital appreciation alone delivered for shareholders during the period.

Gartner 10-Year Return at a Glance

IT 10-Year Return Details Start date: 06/09/2016 $10,000



06/09/2016 $15,846



06/08/2026 End date: 06/08/2026 Start price/share: $101.16 End price/share: $160.35 Starting shares: 98.85 Ending shares: 98.85 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 58.51% Average annual return: 4.71% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $15,846.61

What Drove the Result

The math here is simple: an initial purchase at $101.16 per share would have bought about 98.85 shares, and those same shares were worth $160.35 each at the end of the measurement period. With no dividend stream to reinvest, the ending value came entirely from the increase in Gartner’s stock price.

That distinction matters. For income-oriented stocks, a meaningful share of long-run total return can come from dividends and reinvestment. In Gartner’s case, the investment outcome depends on whether the market assigned a higher valuation to the company over time and whether the business expanded earnings power enough to support that change.

How to Interpret Gartner’s 10-Year Performance

A 58.51% total return over a decade is positive in absolute terms, but the annualized return of 4.71% shows a more moderate compounding profile than the headline gain might initially suggest. Annualized returns are particularly useful because they allow a cleaner comparison across investments and time periods. A stock can post a respectable cumulative gain over 10 years while still compounding at a modest rate once time is fully accounted for.

For Gartner, the decade-long result also highlights an important feature of non-dividend-paying stocks: the shareholder experience is often more sensitive to entry valuation and multiple expansion or compression. Without a recurring cash distribution, the investment case rests more heavily on sustained business execution, durable demand for the company’s services, and the market’s willingness to capitalize those cash flows at attractive valuations.

About Gartner’s Business Model

Gartner is best known for its research, advisory, and conference businesses, serving enterprise technology buyers and senior executives. Its model has historically been centered on subscription-based research and advisory relationships, supplemented by conferences and consulting activity. That business mix can offer recurring revenue characteristics, but it also leaves results exposed to enterprise spending cycles, corporate budgets, and broader demand for IT and business strategy guidance.

Over long periods, stocks tied to enterprise technology decision-making are often evaluated not only on revenue growth, but also on client retention, contract value expansion, margins, and free cash flow generation. Those factors tend to shape whether a stock delivers durable compounding or more uneven returns.

Key Takeaways

A $10,000 investment in Gartner on 06/09/2016 grew to $15,846.61 by 06/08/2026.

The total return over the period was 58.51%.

The average annual return was 4.71%.

Gartner paid no dividend during this return calculation, so the gain came entirely from share-price appreciation.

Put differently, Gartner rewarded patient shareholders over the period, but the compounding rate was moderate rather than exceptional. That is the central lesson from the 10-year return calculation: a positive long-term outcome does not necessarily imply high annualized performance, and understanding that difference is essential when evaluating any stock’s historical record.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another investment principle worth keeping in view:

“Investors should always keep in mind that the most important metric is not the returns achieved but the returns weighed against the risks incurred. Ultimately, nothing should be more important to investors than the ability to sleep soundly at night.” — Seth Klarman