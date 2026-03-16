The investment philosophy practiced by Warren Buffett calls for investors to take a long-term horizon when making an investment, such as a twenty-year holding period (or even longer), and to reconsider making the investment in the first place if unable to envision holding the stock for at least five years. This approach emphasizes the power of compounding, the discipline of ignoring short-term noise, and the importance of owning durable businesses.

In that context, it is instructive to examine how such a long-term strategy would have worked out for investors in Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) back in 2006, holding through to today. The following analysis assumes an initial $10,000 investment, with all cash dividends reinvested in additional shares.

DELL 20-Year Return Details Start date: 03/16/2006 $10,000



03/16/2006 $446,139



03/13/2026 End date: 03/13/2026 Start price/share: $3.93 End price/share: $151.62 Starting shares: 2,544.53 Ending shares: 2,944.15 Dividends reinvested/share: $7.08 Total return: 4,363.92% Average annual return: 20.91% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $446,139.16

As shown above, the twenty-year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 20.91%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $446,139.16 today (as of 03/13/2026). On a total return basis, that is a gain of 4,363.92%.

To put that into perspective, a 20-year holding period spanning the 2006‑2026 interval included the global financial crisis, multiple economic cycles, and profound shifts in the technology sector. An investor would have had to sit through significant volatility, including periods when personal-computer demand slowed and when Dell was in the midst of large strategic transitions. Yet, over the full period, patient ownership rewarded investors who were willing to look beyond short-term headlines and focus on long-term value creation.

The analysis above was computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator, which assumes dividend reinvestment and uses closing prices on ex-dividend dates for the reinvestment calculation.

The Role Of Dividends And Reinvestment

Beyond share price change, another component of DELL’s total return these past 20 years has been the payment by Dell Technologies Inc of $7.08/share in dividends to shareholders. Automatic reinvestment of dividends can be a powerful way to compound returns: each dividend payment purchases additional shares, which themselves become entitled to future dividends and potential price appreciation.

For the above calculations, dividends are presumed to be reinvested into additional shares of stock on each ex-dividend date. Over long periods, this seemingly incremental step can materially increase the ending share count — in this case from 2,544.53 starting shares to 2,944.15 ending shares — and thus amplify the total wealth created.

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.52/share, we calculate that DELL has a current yield of approximately 1.66%. Another useful datapoint for long-term investors is “yield on cost” — in other words, expressing the current annualized dividend of 2.52 against the original $3.93/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 42.24%. In practical terms, an investor who bought in 2006 and held continuously is now receiving annual dividend income that is more than 40% of the original purchase price, before considering any further potential dividend growth.

Context: Dell’s Transformation Over Two Decades

Over the 20-year period in question, Dell evolved from a primarily PC-focused vendor into a broad-based enterprise technology company. Key strategic steps along the way included:

Expanding beyond the legacy build-to-order PC model into servers, storage, and IT services to serve corporate and cloud customers.

Executing a major leveraged buyout in 2013, when Michael Dell and private-equity partners took the then-public Dell Inc. private to accelerate restructuring and repositioning outside the public markets.

Acquiring EMC Corporation in a transformational transaction, significantly increasing Dell’s exposure to enterprise storage, virtualization, and data-center infrastructure.

Re-establishing Dell Technologies as a public company and rationalizing its capital structure, including the spin-off of VMware, Inc. to shareholders.

Initiating and subsequently growing a regular cash dividend program, returning an increasing amount of capital to shareholders as free cash flow expanded.

This strategic evolution helps explain how a company that began as a PC assembler was able to sustain growth, improve margins in certain segments, and ultimately generate the cash flows that underpin the long-run returns shown in the table above.

Lessons For Long-Term Investors

The Dell example underscores several themes that are central to long-term, fundamentals-driven investing:

Compounding over decades can dominate short-term volatility. Even during periods when the share price may lag or business headlines appear unfavorable, a sustained compounding rate near 20% can transform relatively modest capital into a substantial sum over 20 years.

Even during periods when the share price may lag or business headlines appear unfavorable, a sustained compounding rate near 20% can transform relatively modest capital into a substantial sum over 20 years. Dividends and reinvestment matter. While headline price appreciation from $3.93 to $151.62/share is impressive on its own, the additional shares purchased with reinvested dividends meaningfully boosted the final portfolio value.

While headline price appreciation from $3.93 to $151.62/share is impressive on its own, the additional shares purchased with reinvested dividends meaningfully boosted the final portfolio value. Business adaptability is critical. Technology is a cyclical and highly competitive sector. Companies that successfully navigate major industry transitions, deploy capital effectively, and maintain strong balance sheets are better positioned to reward patient shareholders.

Technology is a cyclical and highly competitive sector. Companies that successfully navigate major industry transitions, deploy capital effectively, and maintain strong balance sheets are better positioned to reward patient shareholders. Entry price informs long-run returns. A starting price of $3.93/share contributed to a very favorable outcome. Investors evaluating opportunities today should similarly weigh valuation, growth prospects, capital allocation discipline, and competitive positioning.

Of course, past performance is not a guarantee of future results, and Dell’s historical trajectory reflects company-specific decisions, market conditions, and sector dynamics that may not repeat. Nonetheless, the 2006‑2026 experience offers a concrete illustration of what a disciplined, long-horizon strategy — of the sort often championed by Warren Buffett — can achieve when applied to a business capable of compounding value over time.

Ultimately, the more challenging question for investors is forward-looking rather than retrospective: how might DELL shares perform over the next 20 years, and what assumptions about growth, capital allocation, and competitive pressures would be required to justify today’s valuation over such an extended horizon?

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Never test the depth of a river with both feet.” — Warren Buffett