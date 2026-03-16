“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A key lesson we can draw from Warren Buffett is how to evaluate a potential stock investment through the lens of a genuinely long-term time horizon. Every investor has a choice: focus on the inevitable short-term volatility that accompanies equity markets, or concentrate instead on identifying businesses one is comfortable owning for years, with far less regard for day-to-day price quotations.

For investors willing to adopt that kind of mindset, the five-year period can be a useful testing ground. It is long enough for fundamental business drivers — revenue growth, margins, capital allocation, and industry cycles — to begin to show through in the share price, yet still short enough to be relevant to most individual investors’ planning horizons.

With that context in mind, consider Western Digital Corp (NASD: WDC), a leading provider of data storage solutions including hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), and flash-based storage for consumer, enterprise, and cloud applications. The company operates in an industry that is cyclical and capital-intensive, yet strategically central to the secular growth of data creation and cloud computing.

Today we examine what would have happened over a five-year holding period had an investor decided back on 03/16/2021 to commit $10,000 to Western Digital shares and simply hold through to 03/13/2026, with dividends reinvested along the way.

WDC 5-Year Return Details Start date: 03/16/2021 $10,000



03/16/2021 $51,851



03/13/2026 End date: 03/13/2026 Start price/share: $52.74 End price/share: $272.29 Starting shares: 189.61 Ending shares: 190.41 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.45 Total return: 418.46% Average annual return: 39.03% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $51,851.16

As shown above, the five-year investment result would have worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 39.03%. That performance would have turned a $10,000 investment made on 03/16/2021 into $51,851.16 as of 03/13/2026. On a total return basis, that is a gain of 418.46% over the period — a powerful illustration of what can happen when a cyclical technology name enjoys both fundamental tailwinds and a favorable starting valuation. (These figures were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.)

Decomposing The Return: Price Appreciation And Dividends

The dominant driver of Western Digital’s result over this period was share price appreciation, from $52.74 at the start date to $272.29 at the end date. That reflects not only changing investor sentiment, but also the market’s reassessment of Western Digital’s strategic position in flash memory and enterprise storage, as well as expectations for earnings power across the storage cycle.

Beyond share price change, another component of WDC’s total return these past five years was the payment of $0.45 per share in dividends to shareholders. While modest in absolute terms, those dividends still contributed incrementally to the overall total return, particularly when reinvested.

Automatic reinvestment of dividends can be a powerful way to compound investment results. In the above calculations, it is assumed that each cash dividend is immediately reinvested into additional WDC shares via a dividend reinvestment plan, or DRIP. Over time, this creates an additional source of return as the investor gradually accumulates more shares, which then participate in any future price gains and subsequent dividends. (For the purpose of these calculations, the closing price on the ex-dividend date is used.)

Evaluating Yield, Yield On Cost, And Income Profile

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.50 per share, we calculate that WDC has a current yield of approximately 0.18%. That level of yield places Western Digital firmly in the category of a growth- and capital-gains-oriented technology stock, rather than an income-focused holding.

Another interesting data point is “yield on cost” — in other words, the current annualized dividend of $0.50 expressed relative to the original $52.74 per-share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.95%, reflecting that while the company does return some cash to shareholders, the bulk of investor return over this span has been driven by capital appreciation rather than by income.

For investors building diversified portfolios, Western Digital thus tends to fit more naturally in the growth or technology allocation, rather than in the core income sleeve that might be populated by higher-yielding sectors such as utilities, REITs, or consumer staples.

Western Digital In A Long-Term Context

Western Digital operates in a structurally important segment of the technology ecosystem. Secular growth in cloud computing, AI workloads, streaming media, and enterprise data analytics has led to a multi-year expansion in global data storage requirements. Over time, that has supported demand for both flash and hard drive capacity across hyperscale cloud providers, enterprise customers, and end consumers.

At the same time, the business is inherently cyclical. The storage industry has historically experienced pronounced booms and busts as periods of strong demand and tight supply are followed by phases of overcapacity, price pressure, and margin compression. Companies such as Western Digital are therefore heavily influenced by capital spending cycles at major cloud and enterprise customers, as well as by pricing trends in NAND flash and HDDs.

Investors willing to hold through a full cycle — sometimes spanning several years — can potentially benefit from buying when industry conditions are depressed and valuations are compressed, then allowing time for demand to normalize and pricing power to recover. The five-year return profile described above illustrates how that cycle can work in an investor’s favor when entry points are attractive and fundamentals improve.

It is also worth noting that Western Digital has periodically explored strategic options, including the separation of its flash and HDD businesses, joint ventures in NAND production, and various balance sheet optimization initiatives. Such corporate actions can influence valuation as the market reassesses the standalone economics and capital needs of each business line.

Lessons For Long-Term Investors

The Western Digital example underscores several broader lessons for investors who aspire to follow a long-term, fundamentally driven approach:

Time horizon can transform volatility into opportunity. A stock that appears highly volatile over months or quarters can deliver compelling results over a multi-year period when fundamentals improve and the market’s expectations reset.

A stock that appears highly volatile over months or quarters can deliver compelling results over a multi-year period when fundamentals improve and the market’s expectations reset. Starting valuation matters. The magnitude of Western Digital’s five-year gain reflects not only fundamental progress, but also the benefit of having begun the period at a valuation that did not fully discount future earnings power.

The magnitude of Western Digital’s five-year gain reflects not only fundamental progress, but also the benefit of having begun the period at a valuation that did not fully discount future earnings power. Dividends, even when modest, contribute to total return. In this case, dividends were a small share of the overall gain, but automatic reinvestment still added incremental value via a slightly higher ending share count.

In this case, dividends were a small share of the overall gain, but automatic reinvestment still added incremental value via a slightly higher ending share count. Industry structure and capital cycles are critical in cyclical technology. Understanding where the industry stands in its cycle can be as important as company-specific analysis for names like Western Digital.

Ultimately, while past performance never guarantees future results, rigorous analysis combined with a disciplined holding period can allow investors to participate more fully in the value created by underlying businesses, rather than being driven primarily by short-term market sentiment.

How Western Digital shares perform over the next five years will depend on many variables — including global economic conditions, data center capital spending, competitive dynamics in flash and HDD markets, and management’s capital allocation decisions. For patient investors, the key is to ground decisions in a clear understanding of fundamentals and valuation, rather than in short-term price movements.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Buy not on optimism, but on arithmetic.” — Benjamin Graham