The investment philosophy practiced by Warren Buffett calls for investors to take a long-term horizon when making an investment, such as a two-decade holding period (or even longer), and to reconsider making the investment in the first place if they are unable to envision holding the stock for at least five years. The power of that approach becomes clearer when applied to an actual company and actual market history.

In this analysis, we examine how such a long-term strategy would have worked out for an investor in Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASD: ZBRA) who committed $10,000 in capital back in 2006 and simply held the position through to 2026, without trading around the position or attempting to time the market.

Zebra Technologies is a global leader in automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) solutions, including barcode printing and scanning, mobile computing devices, RFID readers, and real-time location systems. The company serves logistics, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and public-sector customers, helping them digitize and trace physical assets across supply chains and workflows. Over the last two decades, Zebra has been a beneficiary of broad structural trends in automation, e-commerce fulfillment, and data-driven inventory management.

ZBRA 20-Year Return Details Start date: 03/17/2006 $10,000



03/17/2006 $44,941



03/16/2026 End date: 03/16/2026 Start price/share: $45.36 End price/share: $203.97 Starting shares: 220.46 Ending shares: 220.46 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 349.67% Average annual return: 7.80% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $44,941.06

The above analysis shows that the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 7.80%. This would have turned a $10,000 investment made 20 years ago into $44,941.06 as of 03/16/2026. On a total return basis, that is an increase of 349.67%.

For context, this period included several major stress events for global equity markets: the 2008‑2009 financial crisis, the 2011 eurozone sovereign debt concerns, the 2015‑2016 industrial slowdown, the 2020 COVID‑19 shock, and subsequent tightening of monetary policy as inflation rose in the early 2020s. A long-term holder of Zebra Technologies would have needed the discipline to stay invested through substantial volatility and periodic drawdowns in order to realize this compounded outcome.

Zebra does not currently pay a regular cash dividend, so the entire return profile over this period is attributable to price appreciation rather than income. This stands in contrast to many long-horizon case studies that rely heavily on dividend reinvestment for total return. Investors in a non-dividend payer such as Zebra are effectively making a bet on the company’s ability to reinvest cash flows into organic growth, acquisitions, and innovation rather than returning that cash directly to shareholders.

Operationally, Zebra has used this reinvestment model to expand its addressable markets. Notable milestones over the last two decades have included the expansion of its barcode and mobile computing franchises, the growing importance of its solutions in e-commerce fulfillment and omni-channel retail, and the integration of real-time tracking and analytics capabilities for warehouses, transportation networks, and healthcare settings. These developments helped drive revenue and margin growth that ultimately supported the increase in the company’s share price.

From a portfolio perspective, a 7.80% annualized return over 20 years compares reasonably with historical U.S. equity market averages. While the outcome is not in the extreme “multi-bagger” category that some technology or consumer growth names have delivered over certain time frames, it does underscore how a single, well-chosen industrial technology holding can compound over multiple market cycles when left undisturbed.

The path to that result, however, was not linear. Zebra shares have historically exhibited periods of pronounced cyclicality, with drawdowns reflecting shifts in enterprise spending, inventory corrections, and macroeconomic uncertainty. For long-term investors, this highlights an important lesson consistent with Buffett’s philosophy: the investment thesis should be based on the underlying economics of the business and its competitive position, rather than short-term price fluctuations.

Looking ahead, the natural question is how Zebra shares might perform over the next 20 years. While future returns are inherently uncertain, the themes that have supported Zebra’s growth—automation, digitization of physical assets, and the need for real-time operational visibility—remain central to modern supply chains and are likely to stay strategically important for corporate customers. At the same time, investors must weigh competitive dynamics, technology shifts, and valuation at the time of purchase. Past performance does not guarantee future results, and a repeat of the last 20 years’ return profile is by no means assured.

For investors building or reviewing long-term equity portfolios, case studies such as this one can be a useful reminder of both the potential rewards and the psychological demands of multi-decade ownership. A buy-and-hold approach requires not only careful initial selection but also the willingness to remain invested during periods when sentiment is unfavorable and headlines are negative.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“When I was young I thought that money was the most important thing in life; now that I am old I know that it is.” — Oscar Wilde