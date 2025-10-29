The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.

LYB 10-Year Return Details Start date: 10/29/2015 $10,000



10/29/2015 $8,728



10/28/2025 End date: 10/28/2025 Start price/share: $92.00 End price/share: $47.61 Starting shares: 108.70 Ending shares: 183.39 Dividends reinvested/share: $46.66 Total return: -12.69% Average annual return: -1.35% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $8,728.48

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -1.35%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $8,728.48 today (as of 10/28/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -12.69% (something to think about: how might LYB shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that LyondellBasell Industries NV paid investors a total of $46.66/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 5.48/share, we calculate that LYB has a current yield of approximately 11.51%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 5.48 against the original $92.00/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 12.51%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“Your investor’s edge is not something you get from Wall Street experts. It’s something you already have. You can outperform the experts if you use your edge by investing in companies or industries you already understand.” — Peter Lynch