The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a two-decade holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASD: STX) back in 2005. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

STX 20-Year Return Details Start date: 10/31/2005 $10,000



10/31/2005 $317,966



10/28/2025 End date: 10/28/2025 Start price/share: $14.49 End price/share: $223.00 Starting shares: 690.13 Ending shares: 1,425.89 Dividends reinvested/share: $34.22 Total return: 3,079.74% Average annual return: 18.88% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $317,966.75

As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 18.88%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $317,966.75 today (as of 10/28/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 3,079.74% (something to think about: how might STX shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC paid investors a total of $34.22/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.88/share, we calculate that STX has a current yield of approximately 1.29%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.88 against the original $14.49/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 8.90%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“There is nothing riskier than the widespread perception that there is no risk.” — Howard Marks