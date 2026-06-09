“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A long-term stock return analysis can reveal far more than a simple price chart. Looking at Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE: SWK) over a 20-year holding period shows how share-price appreciation, dividends, and dividend reinvestment combined to shape total return since 2006.

For an investor who purchased SWK on 06/09/2006 and reinvested dividends throughout the period, a $10,000 investment would have grown to $28,267.59 by 06/08/2026. That translates to a total return of 182.56% and an average annual return of 5.33%.

SWK 20-Year Return Details

SWK 20-Year Return Details Start date: 06/09/2006 $10,000



06/09/2006 $28,267



06/08/2026 End date: 06/08/2026 Start price/share: $46.82 End price/share: $78.53 Starting shares: 213.58 Ending shares: 359.81 Dividends reinvested/share: $45.66 Total return: 182.56% Average annual return: 5.33% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $28,267.59

On these assumptions, Stanley Black & Decker delivered a positive long-term result, but one that depended meaningfully on income as well as price appreciation. The share price rose from $46.82 to $78.53 over the period, while reinvested dividends increased the share count from 213.58 to 359.81. That distinction matters: total return gives a more complete picture of shareholder experience than price return alone.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Return

Over a 20-year holding period, SWK’s result reflects two separate engines of return:

Capital appreciation: the stock price increased by roughly 67.7%, from $46.82 to $78.53.

the stock price increased by roughly 67.7%, from $46.82 to $78.53. Dividend compounding: cumulative dividends of $45.66 per share, when reinvested, materially expanded the investor’s ownership stake.

That is why the ending share count is substantially higher than the initial share count. Reinvestment converts cash distributions into additional shares, which can then generate their own future dividends. Over long periods, this compounding effect can account for a large portion of total return, particularly in mature industrial companies with established payout records.

Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $3.32 per share, SWK has a current yield of approximately 4.23% using the ending share price shown above. Another useful long-term measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend with the original purchase price.

Using the 2006 purchase price of $46.82, the current annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of 9.03%. In practical terms, that means each original share purchased in 2006 would now be generating annual dividend income equal to just over 9% of its initial cost basis, before considering the additional shares accumulated through dividend reinvestment.

Why This 20-Year SWK Return Matters

Stanley Black & Decker operates in tools, engineered fastening, and industrial markets that tend to be cyclical and sensitive to housing, construction, manufacturing activity, and inventory trends. As a result, long-term performance in the stock can reflect more than just broad equity-market direction; it can also reflect shifts in demand, margin pressure, acquisition integration, input costs, and capital allocation decisions.

For that reason, a 20-year return review is most useful when it is read as a full-cycle outcome rather than a straight-line compounding story. The headline result here is positive, but the moderate annualized return also shows that even established dividend-paying industrial stocks can produce uneven long-term outcomes depending on the entry point, business cycle exposure, and the contribution from dividends.

Quick Take

If you had invested $10,000 in Stanley Black & Decker in June 2006 and reinvested all dividends, that investment would have grown to $28,267.59 by June 2026. Key figures from the period:

Total return: 182.56%

182.56% Annualized return: 5.33%

5.33% Share count growth: 213.58 to 359.81

213.58 to 359.81 Total dividends paid per original share: $45.66

$45.66 Current yield based on ending price: 4.23%

4.23% Yield on original cost: 9.03%

“If you’re looking for a home run, a great investment for five years or 10 years or more, then the only way to beat this enormous fog that covers the future is to identify a long-term trend that will give a particular business some sort of edge.” — Ralph Wanger