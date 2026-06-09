“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period can reveal far more about a stock investment than short-term price swings. In Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA), that long-run picture includes a substantial recovery from severe operational, regulatory, and cyclical disruptions, alongside the contribution from dividends and dividend reinvestment. Based on the return profile shown below, a $10,000 investment made on 06/09/2016 and held through 06/08/2026 would have grown to $17,793.37 with dividends reinvested.

That equates to a total return of 77.85% and an average annual return of 5.93%. The result is positive and meaningful, but it also illustrates an important point: even for a globally significant aerospace company, a decade of ownership can include long stretches of volatility, uneven capital returns, and periods when business fundamentals matter more than market sentiment.

BA 10-Year Return Details

BA 10-Year Return Details Start date: 06/09/2016 $10,000



06/09/2016 $17,793



06/08/2026 End date: 06/08/2026 Start price/share: $133.10 End price/share: $215.92 Starting shares: 75.13 Ending shares: 82.37 Dividends reinvested/share: $24.98 Total return: 77.85% Average annual return: 5.93% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $17,793.37

These figures indicate that Boeing generated a positive long-term shareholder return over the full period, even though the underlying path was unlikely to have felt smooth in real time. The company moved through a very different operating environment over the decade than the one investors saw in 2016, including major aircraft program challenges, balance-sheet pressure, and shifts in commercial aerospace demand. A simple start-to-end return therefore understates how much interim risk investors would have had to absorb to earn that outcome.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the 10-Year Return in Boeing Stock?

The return was shaped by three main components:

Share price appreciation: BA rose from $133.10 to $215.92 over the period.

BA rose from $133.10 to $215.92 over the period. Dividend income: Boeing paid $24.98 per share in dividends during the measurement window used here.

Boeing paid $24.98 per share in dividends during the measurement window used here. Dividend reinvestment: Reinvesting those cash distributions increased the share count from 75.13 to 82.37 shares.

This breakdown matters because total return is not the same as price return. For a dividend-paying stock, reinvestment can materially affect long-term performance, especially over multiyear periods when price volatility creates opportunities to accumulate fractional shares at varying entry points.

How Dividend Reinvestment Changed the Outcome

For this analysis, dividends are assumed to be reinvested into additional shares on the closing price of the ex-dividend date. That assumption raises the ending share count and, in turn, the ending portfolio value. In Boeing’s case, the initial 75.13 shares grew to 82.37 shares through reinvestment, a meaningful difference in the final result.

In practical terms, dividend reinvestment is most powerful when paired with long holding periods. It compounds not only the cash distributions themselves, but also the future returns on the additional shares purchased with those distributions.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Using the stated most recent annualized dividend rate of $8.22 per share, BA would have a current yield of approximately 3.81% based on the ending share price of $215.92. Measured against the original purchase price of $133.10, that same annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of about 6.18%.

Yield on cost can be a useful retrospective measure of how an income stream has grown relative to an original entry price. It is less useful, however, for evaluating whether a stock is attractive today, since new buyers receive the dividend yield available at the current market price rather than the historical purchase price.

What the Boeing Example Suggests About Long-Term Holding Periods

Boeing’s 10-year return illustrates that long-term investing does not eliminate business risk; it simply changes the frame through which that risk is evaluated. Over a decade, investors are ultimately paid for the durability of the enterprise, the company’s ability to preserve and rebuild cash generation, and the discipline of capital allocation. In a cyclical and capital-intensive business such as aerospace, those factors can dominate the shareholder experience far more than any single year’s market move.

It also shows why total return analysis is preferable to looking at price alone. A stock may appear to have delivered a modest or strong outcome depending on whether dividends are excluded, whether reinvestment is assumed, and what start and end dates are selected. The broader lesson is that entry point, holding period, and capital return policy all influence realized performance.