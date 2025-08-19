Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

— Warren Buffett

This inspiring quote from Warren Buffett teaches us the importance of considering our investment time horizon when approaching any given investment: Could we envision ourselves holding the stock we are considering for many years? Even a five year holding period potentially?

For “buy-and-hold” investors taking a long-term view, what’s important isn’t the short-term stock market fluctuations that will inevitably occur, but what happens over the long haul. Looking back 5 years to 2020, investors considering an investment into shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG) may have been pondering this very question and thinking about their potential investment result over a full five year time horizon. Here’s how that would have worked out.

BG 5-Year Return Details
Start date: 08/19/2020
$10,000

08/19/2020		   $19,594

08/18/2025
End date: 08/18/2025
Start price/share: $46.69
End price/share: $80.57
Starting shares: 214.18
Ending shares: 243.22
Dividends reinvested/share: $11.51
Total return: 95.97%
Average annual return: 14.40%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $19,594.32

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 14.40%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $19,594.32 today (as of 08/18/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 95.97% (something to think about: how might BG shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Bunge Global SA paid investors a total of $11.51/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.8/share, we calculate that BG has a current yield of approximately 3.48%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.8 against the original $46.69/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 7.45%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:
“Games are won by players who focus on the playing field, not by those whose eyes are glued to the scoreboard.” — Warren Buffett