“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period is a useful lens for evaluating whether a stock has created value through both price performance and dividends. For Gen Digital Inc (NASD: GEN), the five-year total return from June 9, 2021 through June 8, 2026 was essentially flat, with dividend reinvestment offsetting most of the decline in the share price.

Based on the figures below, a $10,000 investment in Gen Digital grew to $10,030.04 over the period, producing a total return of 0.31% and an average annual return of 0.06%. That outcome illustrates an important distinction in buy-and-hold analysis: a stock can generate cash income for shareholders while still delivering only marginal overall wealth creation if capital appreciation is absent.

GEN 5-Year Return Details

GEN 5-Year Return Details Start date: 06/09/2021 $10,000



06/09/2021 $10,030



06/08/2026 End date: 06/08/2026 Start price/share: $28.60 End price/share: $25.86 Starting shares: 349.65 Ending shares: 387.88 Dividends reinvested/share: $2.50 Total return: 0.31% Average annual return: 0.06% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $10,030.04

As the table shows, Gen Digital’s share price declined from $28.60 to $25.86 over the five-year period. However, dividends and dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 349.65 to 387.88, which largely bridged that price decline. The result was a near-breakeven total return rather than a more substantial capital loss.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the 5-Year Return

For Gen Digital, the central takeaway is that income mattered more than price appreciation during the holding period. Investors received $2.50 per share in cumulative dividends over the five years examined, and in this analysis those cash payments were assumed to be reinvested on each ex-dividend date at the closing price.

That reinvestment assumption is important because it changes the outcome materially. Looking only at the stock price, the investment lost value. Looking at total return, which combines price movement and reinvested dividends, the position was roughly flat. This is why dividend-paying stocks are more accurately assessed on a total return basis than on price performance alone.

Key Takeaways at a Glance

Initial investment: $10,000 on 06/09/2021

Ending value: $10,030.04 on 06/08/2026

Total return with dividends reinvested: 0.31%

Annualized return: 0.06%

Share price change: down from $28.60 to $25.86

Cumulative dividends reinvested per share: $2.50

Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Using the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.50 per share, GEN has a current yield of approximately 1.93% based on the ending share price of $25.86. Current yield measures the dividend relative to today’s market price, making it a valuation-sensitive metric that changes as the stock moves.

Yield on cost answers a different question: what is the current annual dividend relative to the original purchase price? Using the $28.60 starting share price, the yield on cost is about 1.75%. That figure can be useful for tracking the income productivity of a long-held position, but it should not be confused with current yield when comparing opportunities in the market today.

Why the Distinction Between Price Return and Total Return Matters

For a stock such as Gen Digital, where the dividend contributed meaningfully to the overall result, price return and total return tell different stories. Price return captures only the movement in the share price. Total return includes dividends, and when dividends are reinvested, it also reflects the compounding effect of owning more shares over time.

In practical terms:

Price return shows how the market valued the stock over the period.

Total return shows how the investment actually performed for a shareholder who stayed invested and reinvested income.

For dividend-paying stocks, total return is usually the more complete measure of long-term performance.

Gen Digital’s five-year record in this case points to limited net value creation, but it also demonstrates the stabilizing role dividends can play when the stock price does not advance. Whether the next five years look better will depend less on the arithmetic of reinvestment and more on the company’s ability to grow earnings, sustain cash generation, and support both its dividend and valuation.

More investment wisdom to consider:

“In the end, how your investments behave is much less important than how you behave.” — Benjamin Graham