“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

Evergy Inc (NASD: EVRG) offers a useful case study in long-term utility investing. For an investor who bought EVRG shares in May 2021 and held the position through May 2026, the outcome was driven by two sources of return: share-price appreciation and a steady stream of dividends reinvested over time. Together, those factors produced a solid five-year total return.

Utilities are often evaluated less on rapid earnings expansion than on durability of cash flows, dividend support, and the compounding effect of reinvested distributions. That framework is especially relevant when reviewing Evergy’s investment outcome over a full holding period rather than focusing only on shorter-term price movements.

EVRG 5-Year Return Details

EVRG 5-Year Return Details Start date: 05/21/2021 $10,000



05/21/2021 $16,068



05/20/2026 End date: 05/20/2026 Start price/share: $62.53 End price/share: $83.16 Starting shares: 159.92 Ending shares: 193.23 Dividends reinvested/share: $11.91 Total return: 60.69% Average annual return: 9.95% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $16,068.53

A $10,000 investment in Evergy on 05/21/2021 would have grown to $16,068.53 by 05/20/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 60.69% and an average annual return of 9.95%. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove Evergy’s Five-Year Return

Evergy’s result reflects the interaction of capital appreciation and dividend reinvestment:

Share price gain: the stock rose from $62.53 to $83.16, adding a meaningful price return component.

the stock rose from $62.53 to $83.16, adding a meaningful price return component. Dividend income: the company paid a cumulative $11.91 per share over the holding period.

the company paid a cumulative $11.91 per share over the holding period. Reinvestment effect: reinvested dividends increased the share count from 159.92 to 193.23 shares, enhancing compounding.

This distinction matters. Looking only at the change in stock price understates the actual investor experience for a dividend-paying utility. In this case, dividends were not incidental; they were a material contributor to total return.

Why Dividend Reinvestment Matters for Utility Stocks

For regulated electric utilities, a substantial portion of long-term shareholder return often comes from cash distributions rather than multiple expansion alone. Reinvestment converts those cash payments into additional shares, which can then generate future dividends of their own. Over multi-year periods, that mechanism can materially change ending value even when share-price appreciation is moderate.

In the calculation above, dividend reinvestment added more than 33 shares to the original position. That increased ownership stake is what helped turn a straightforward five-year hold into a stronger compounded total return result.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.78 per share, EVRG has a current yield of approximately 3.34% using the ending share price of $83.16. A related metric is yield on cost, which measures the current annual dividend against the original purchase price rather than the current market value.

Using the original entry price of $62.53 per share, Evergy’s annualized dividend of $2.78 produces a yield on cost of about 4.45%.

Key Takeaways From This Evergy Investment Outcome

Total return exceeded price return alone, underscoring the importance of dividends in utility-stock performance.

underscoring the importance of dividends in utility-stock performance. Reinvestment meaningfully lifted the ending share count, which strengthened compounding over the period.

which strengthened compounding over the period. A near-10% annualized return over five years shows how a lower-volatility, income-oriented stock can still generate respectable long-term results.

shows how a lower-volatility, income-oriented stock can still generate respectable long-term results. Yield on cost improved over time, reflecting dividend income relative to the original entry price.

For long-horizon holders, the Evergy example illustrates a familiar but important principle: in dividend-paying equities, investment outcomes are often determined as much by disciplined compounding as by headline price performance.

“In the long run, it’s not just how much money you make that will determine your future prosperity. It’s how much of that money you put to work by saving it and investing it.” — Peter Lynch