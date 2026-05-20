“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A long holding period can materially change the outcome of an equity investment, particularly when dividends are consistently paid and reinvested. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is a useful case study because its returns over time have reflected both share-price appreciation and the compounding effect of dividends.

Using a 20-year period beginning in May 2006, the figures below show what a $10,000 investment in Johnson & Johnson would have grown to by May 2026, assuming all dividends were reinvested on the ex-dividend date at the closing price. The result illustrates how total return can differ meaningfully from price return alone.

JNJ 20-Year Return Details

JNJ 20-Year Return Details Start date: 05/22/2006 $10,000



05/22/2006 $68,544



05/19/2026 End date: 05/19/2026 Start price/share: $59.86 End price/share: $230.00 Starting shares: 167.06 Ending shares: 298.01 Dividends reinvested/share: $63.96 Total return: 585.43% Average annual return: 10.10% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $68,544.93

Over the full period, a $10,000 investment in Johnson & Johnson grew to $68,544.93 as of 05/19/2026. That equates to a total return of 585.43% and an annualized return of 10.10%. These figures were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove the 20-Year Return

The outcome was supported by two sources of return:

Capital appreciation: the share price rose from $59.86 to $230.00.

the share price rose from $59.86 to $230.00. Dividend reinvestment: the investment grew from 167.06 shares to 298.01 shares as cash dividends were used to buy additional stock.

That distinction matters. Looking only at the change in the stock price would understate the full economic result. Over long periods, dividend reinvestment can significantly increase ending wealth because each new share purchased through dividends can itself generate future dividends.

In this case, Johnson & Johnson paid $63.96 per share in cumulative dividends over the period measured. Reinvesting those distributions meaningfully expanded the share count, which in turn amplified the portfolio’s final value. For dividend-paying stocks, this compounding effect is often a substantial portion of long-run total return.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $5.36 per share, JNJ has a current yield of approximately 2.33% using the $230.00 ending share price in this analysis.

Another commonly used measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend with the original purchase price. Using the same $5.36 annualized dividend and the initial $59.86 share price, the yield on cost works out to about 8.95%.

Yield on cost can be informative as a record of income growth relative to the original entry price, but it should not be confused with current market yield. For evaluating a stock today, the current yield based on the current share price remains the more relevant measure.

Why Long-Term Return Analysis Matters

A two-decade investment horizon captures more than a sequence of short-term market moves. It reflects the combined impact of business durability, dividend policy, valuation changes, and the mathematics of compounding. Johnson & Johnson has long been viewed as a defensive large-cap healthcare company, and this historical return profile shows how those characteristics can translate into steady long-term wealth creation when paired with reinvested dividends.

Historical performance does not determine future returns, but it does provide a useful framework for understanding how patient ownership in a cash-generative business can produce results that are not obvious from short-term price fluctuations alone.

“There is nothing riskier than the widespread perception that there is no risk.” — Howard Marks