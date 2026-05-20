“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period can reveal far more about an investment than short-term price swings. For shareholders of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW), that long-horizon view shows how capital appreciation and dividend reinvestment combined to produce a strong total return. Based on the figures below, a $10,000 investment in Charles Schwab stock made on 05/20/2016 grew to $35,427.76 by 05/19/2026.

That outcome reflects a total return of 254.28%, or an average annual return of 13.48%, assuming dividends were reinvested. The result is a useful case study in long-term compounding: gains came not only from a substantially higher share price over the decade, but also from the steady accumulation of additional shares through reinvested cash distributions.

SCHW 10-Year Return Details

SCHW 10-Year Return Details Start date: 05/20/2016 $10,000



05/20/2016 $35,427



05/19/2026 End date: 05/19/2026 Start price/share: $29.44 End price/share: $91.81 Starting shares: 339.67 Ending shares: 385.89 Dividends reinvested/share: $7.60 Total return: 254.28% Average annual return: 13.48% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $35,427.76

The above return profile indicates that Schwab delivered strong shareholder value over the period examined. A $10,000 investment compounded into $35,427.76, supported by both a rise in the stock price and the effect of dividend reinvestment. These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove the Charles Schwab Stock Return?

The most visible contributor was share-price appreciation. SCHW rose from $29.44 to $91.81 over the period, more than tripling from the starting price. That kind of move can have an outsized effect on long-term results, particularly when paired with even a modest but consistently reinvested dividend.

Dividend reinvestment added another layer of compounding. Starting shares of 339.67 increased to 385.89 by the end of the measurement period, meaning the investor owned more shares without adding new capital. That matters because each additional share participates in future dividends and any subsequent price appreciation.

Schwab’s business model also helps explain why the stock has historically been sensitive to broad shifts in market activity and interest rates. As a major brokerage, wealth management, and financial services firm, the company benefits from client asset growth, trading and advisory activity, and the earnings power associated with sweep balances and other interest-sensitive assets. Over long periods, those drivers can translate into higher earnings and, eventually, higher shareholder returns, although not in a straight line.

How Important Were Dividends?

Dividends were not the sole driver of the 10-year outcome, but they were meaningful. Over the period shown above, The Charles Schwab Corporation paid $7.60 per share in dividends that were assumed to be reinvested on the ex-dividend date using the closing price. That approach reflects how dividend reinvestment plans can incrementally increase ownership over time.

Using the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.28 per share, SCHW has a current yield of approximately 1.39%. Another useful metric is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend to the original purchase price rather than the current share price. On that basis, $1.28 divided by the original $29.44 purchase price results in a yield on cost of 4.35%.

At a Glance

$10,000 invested in SCHW on 05/20/2016 grew to $35,427.76 by 05/19/2026.

Total return was 254.28% with dividends reinvested.

Average annual return was 13.48%.

The share price increased from $29.44 to $91.81.

Reinvested dividends increased the share count from 339.67 to 385.89.

Why the 10-Year View Matters

Short-term market moves often dominate attention, but long-term returns are typically shaped by compounding, business performance, and the disciplined reinvestment of cash flows. The Schwab example illustrates that even for a stock with a relatively moderate current yield, the interaction between price appreciation and dividends can materially change the final result over a decade.

For any long-horizon analysis, the key question is less about the next trading session and more about the durability of the underlying business, the ability to grow earnings over time, and the role of shareholder distributions in total return. In Schwab’s case, the past decade demonstrates how those forces can work together.

“Opportunities come infrequently. When it rains gold, put out the bucket, not the thimble.” — Warren Buffett