“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period can provide a more useful test of an equity investment than short-term price moves. That is especially true for regulated utility stocks such as DTE Energy Co, where total return often depends on a combination of steady dividends, gradual earnings growth, and moderate share-price appreciation rather than rapid multiple expansion. Using a five-year window beginning in May 2021, the outcome for investors in NYSE: DTE was positive, with dividend reinvestment making a meaningful contribution to the final result.

DTE Energy 5-Year Return at a Glance

DTE 5-Year Return Details Start date: 05/20/2021 $10,000



05/20/2021 $14,124



05/19/2026 End date: 05/19/2026 Start price/share: $119.46 End price/share: $143.15 Starting shares: 83.71 Ending shares: 98.65 Dividends reinvested/share: $19.87 Total return: 41.22% Average annual return: 7.15% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $14,124.10

A $10,000 investment in DTE Energy on 05/20/2021 would have grown to $14,124.10 by 05/19/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a 41.22% total return and an average annual return of 7.15%. These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove the Return

DTE’s five-year result came from two distinct sources:

Share-price appreciation: the stock rose from $119.46 to $143.15.

the stock rose from $119.46 to $143.15. Dividend income: DTE paid $19.87 per share over the period, and reinvestment increased the share count from 83.71 to 98.65.

This split matters. In utility investing, a large portion of long-term return is often generated by dividends and the compounding effect of reinvestment. DTE fits that profile. The price gain alone was meaningful, but the increase in ending share count amplified the final portfolio value.

Why Dividend Reinvestment Matters

Dividend reinvestment is particularly relevant for slower-growing, income-oriented equities. When distributions are used to purchase additional shares, future dividends are paid on a larger base of ownership. Over time, that can materially change the outcome, even when the underlying share price compounds at a moderate rate.

In this case, reinvestment added nearly 15 shares over five years. That is a substantial increase in ownership relative to the initial 83.71 shares purchased, and it helps explain why total return exceeded the gain suggested by share-price change alone.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $4.66 per share, DTE has a current yield of approximately 3.26% using the ending share price of $143.15. Another useful reference point is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend with the original purchase price of $119.46. On that basis, the yield on cost is approximately 3.90%.

Yield on cost does not measure current valuation, but it can help illustrate how a growing or sustained dividend stream affects the income generated by an earlier purchase. For long-term holders of utility stocks, that can be a practical way to assess the income productivity of the original capital committed.

How to Interpret the Five-Year Outcome

DTE Energy operates in a sector where returns are often steadier than spectacular. Regulated electric and natural gas utilities typically offer defensive characteristics, relatively visible cash flows, and shareholder returns supported by recurring dividends. That does not eliminate risk, but it does mean the investment case is usually tied to durability, capital spending execution, rate-base growth, and income generation rather than cyclical upside.

The 2021-to-2026 result reflects that pattern. A mid-single-digit annualized return from price appreciation, supplemented by a meaningful dividend stream, produced a respectable total return profile. For a utility stock, the key question is often less about whether the shares can deliver outsized short-term gains and more about whether the business can continue compounding value through regulated investment and consistent capital returns.

Key Takeaways

A $10,000 investment in DTE Energy in May 2021 grew to $14,124.10 by May 2026 with dividends reinvested.

Total return over the period was 41.22%.

The average annual return was 7.15%.

Dividends were an important part of the investment outcome, not a minor supplement.

At a $4.66 annualized dividend rate and a $143.15 share price, the current yield is about 3.26%.

Using the original $119.46 purchase price, yield on cost is about 3.90%.

“The intelligent investor is a realist who sells to optimists and buys from pessimists.” — Benjamin Graham