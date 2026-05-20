“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period can be a useful test of whether a bank stock has rewarded patient shareholders through both price appreciation and income. For PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE: PNC), a $10,000 investment made on 05/20/2021 and held through 05/19/2026 produced a positive total return, with dividends playing a meaningful role alongside the change in share price.

That distinction matters. For dividend-paying financial stocks, headline price performance tells only part of the story. The more complete measure is total return, which captures both capital appreciation and the value of dividends received, and in this case assumes those dividends were reinvested into additional shares.

PNC 5-Year Return at a Glance

PNC 5-Year Return Details Start date: 05/20/2021 $10,000



05/20/2021 $13,394



05/19/2026 End date: 05/19/2026 Start price/share: $191.05 End price/share: $213.27 Starting shares: 52.34 Ending shares: 62.81 Dividends reinvested/share: $30.65 Total return: 33.96% Average annual return: 6.02% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $13,394.89

Over the period shown above, a $10,000 investment in PNC grew to $13,394.89, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a 33.96% total return and an average annual return of 6.02%. These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove the Return

PNC’s five-year result reflects two separate components:

Share price appreciation: the stock rose from $191.05 to $213.27.

the stock rose from $191.05 to $213.27. Dividend income: investors received $30.65 per share in dividends over the period examined, with those payments assumed to be reinvested.

The share count increased from 52.34 to 62.81 because each dividend payment was used to purchase additional shares. That is an important feature of dividend reinvestment: even when price appreciation is modest, compounding through a rising share count can materially lift the ending value of the investment.

In bank stocks especially, this can be a significant part of long-run performance. Return is often shaped not only by earnings growth and valuation changes, but also by capital returns to shareholders through regular dividends and, in many cases, share repurchases. The table above isolates the dividend-reinvestment effect, which helps explain why total return exceeded the stock’s price-only gain.

Current Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $6.80 per share, PNC has a current yield of approximately 3.19% using the ending share price of $213.27.

Another useful metric is yield on cost, which measures the current annual dividend relative to the original purchase price. Using the 05/20/2021 entry price of $191.05, the current annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of about 3.56%.

That is distinct from the current market yield. Current yield tells you what a new buyer would receive at today’s price, while yield on cost shows how the income stream has evolved relative to the original entry point.

How to Interpret PNC’s 5-Year Performance

A 6.02% annualized return is a positive outcome, though not an exceptional one by broad-equity standards over some market cycles. For a large regional bank, however, the path of returns often depends heavily on the interest-rate backdrop, credit quality, loan growth, deposit costs, capital levels, and the valuation investors assign to the sector.

That context is relevant for PNC. Like other major banks, its performance over the period would have been influenced by shifting monetary policy, changes in net interest income, and periodic reassessments of recession risk and credit conditions. Those factors can create substantial volatility in bank shares even when dividend income remains comparatively steady.

The broader lesson is straightforward: for dividend-paying financial stocks, long-term results are best evaluated through total return rather than price movement alone. In PNC’s case, reinvested dividends meaningfully improved the end result of the original investment.

Key Takeaways

A $10,000 investment in PNC on 05/20/2021 grew to $13,394.89 by 05/19/2026.

Total return was 33.96%, or 6.02% annualized, assuming dividend reinvestment.

The investment benefited from both a higher share price and compounded dividend income.

PNC’s current annualized dividend rate of $6.80 implies a current yield near 3.19% based on the ending share price.

Using the original purchase price of $191.05, the yield on cost is about 3.56%.

One implication of this exercise is that starting valuation and the treatment of dividends can have a substantial effect on realized returns. For income-oriented holdings such as PNC, reinvestment can be the difference between a middling result and a meaningfully stronger compounding outcome over time.

Here’s one more investment quote before you go:

“If you have trouble imagining a 20% loss in the stock market, you shouldn’t be in stocks.” — John Bogle