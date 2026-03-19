“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five-year holding period, or even longer, fits squarely within the strategy. Applying that lens to Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (NYSE: EL), the question for investors is straightforward: how did a buy-and-hold approach from early 2021 through early 2026 actually perform in economic terms?

That period was anything but ordinary for global equity markets and for consumer companies in particular. Investors in March 2021 were buying at a time when beauty and prestige cosmetics had already seen a powerful rebound from the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, supported by strong demand in China and travel retail, ultra-low interest rates, and elevated valuations across many quality growth franchises. What followed over the subsequent five years was a sharp reversal in both fundamentals and sentiment, driven by normalization after the pandemic, weaker demand in key geographies, and a materially higher interest-rate environment that compressed valuation multiples.

Below we quantify the outcome for a hypothetical $10,000 investment in Estee Lauder made on March 19, 2021 and held through March 18, 2026, assuming dividends were fully reinvested:

EL 5-Year Return Details Start date: 03/19/2021 $10,000



03/19/2021 $3,244



03/18/2026 End date: 03/18/2026 Start price/share: $285.22 End price/share: $86.02 Starting shares: 35.06 Ending shares: 37.71 Dividends reinvested/share: $10.84 Total return: -67.56% Average annual return: -20.16% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $3,244.16

As shown above, the five-year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -20.16%. This would have turned a $10K investment made five years ago into $3,244.16 today (as of 03/18/2026). On a total return basis, that is a loss of -67.56% including reinvested dividends. For long-term shareholders, that is a significant destruction of capital, particularly when compared with broad U.S. equity indices, which posted strong positive total returns over the same period.

It is also notable that this performance came after a period in which Estee Lauder had been regarded as a premier compounder in global beauty, with a track record of double-digit earnings growth supported by category expansion, premiumization, and emerging-market demand. The subsequent drawdown illustrates how starting valuation, cyclical dynamics, and geographic concentration — especially exposure to travel retail and China — can overwhelm even a strong brand portfolio over a given holding period.

Many investors out there refuse to own any stock that lacks a dividend; in the case of Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., investors have received $10.84/share in dividends over the five years examined in the exercise above. This means total return was driven not just by share price, but also by the dividends received (and what the investor did with those dividends). For this exercise, we have assumed dividends are reinvested — i.e., used to purchase additional shares (the calculations use closing price on the ex-dividend date). That reinvestment lifted the ending share count from 35.06 to 37.71, partially cushioning the impact of the share-price decline.

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.4/share, we calculate that EL has a current yield of approximately 1.63%. Another interesting data point we can examine is “yield on cost” — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.4 against the original $285.22/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.57%, underscoring that, for investors who bought in 2021 at elevated prices, dividends have not been sufficient to offset the capital loss, even though Estee Lauder has continued to return cash to shareholders through its regular payout.

From a fundamental perspective, the 2021‑2026 window for Estee Lauder encompassed several key headwinds for the business and for its valuation:

Normalization following unusually strong COVID-era demand for certain prestige beauty categories, which made year-on-year comparisons challenging.

Prolonged weakness and uneven recovery in travel retail, a historically important profit center for the company.

Softness and increased competitive intensity in China and other Asia-Pacific markets, which had previously been major growth engines.

Margin pressure from higher input costs, increased promotional activity in parts of the beauty market, and ongoing brand and digital investment.

A broad re-rating of long-duration growth equities as global central banks moved away from near-zero interest rates, compressing the valuation multiples assigned to high-quality consumer franchises.

For investors applying a long-term, Buffett-style approach, the Estee Lauder experience over this five-year interval highlights several portfolio-management lessons:

Entry valuation matters. Even strong businesses can deliver poor medium-term returns if purchased at demanding multiples during periods of peak optimism.

Even strong businesses can deliver poor medium-term returns if purchased at demanding multiples during periods of peak optimism. Sector resilience is not the same as share-price resilience. Beauty and personal care tend to be relatively defensive from a demand standpoint, but earnings trajectories and market expectations can still be volatile.

Beauty and personal care tend to be relatively defensive from a demand standpoint, but earnings trajectories and market expectations can still be volatile. Dividends provide ballast but not immunity. A modest dividend yield and steady payout growth can improve total return, yet they cannot fully offset a two-thirds decline in the share price over a concentrated period.

A modest dividend yield and steady payout growth can improve total return, yet they cannot fully offset a two-thirds decline in the share price over a concentrated period. Geographic and channel concentration carry risk. Reliance on travel retail and specific high-growth markets can amplify cyclicality when conditions reverse.

Looking ahead, investors considering Estee Lauder now must weigh whether the combination of a lower share price, enduring brand strength, and a still modest but established dividend justifies a new five-year commitment, or whether the headwinds visible over 2021‑2026 point to a more structurally challenged growth profile. As always, future returns will depend on a blend of fundamentals, valuation at the point of entry, and how the broader macroeconomic and consumer backdrop evolves.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“You can get in much more trouble with a good idea than a bad idea, because you forget that the good idea has limits.” — Benjamin Graham