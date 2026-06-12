“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period can be a useful framework for evaluating a utility stock such as Ameren Corp (NYSE: AEE). For long-term shareholders, the key question is not only how the stock price moved, but how dividends contributed to total return over time. Looking at Ameren’s five-year buy-and-hold performance helps clarify how capital appreciation and dividend reinvestment worked together in a regulated utility investment.

Suppose an investor committed $10,000 to Ameren in mid-2021 and held the position through 06/11/2026, with all dividends reinvested. Based on that assumption, the investment grew to $14,605.76, representing a total return of 46.03% and an average annual return of 7.88%.

Ameren 5-Year Return Details

AEE 5-Year Return Details Start date: 06/14/2021 $10,000



06/14/2021 $14,605



06/11/2026 End date: 06/11/2026 Start price/share: $85.84 End price/share: $108.25 Starting shares: 116.50 Ending shares: 134.90 Dividends reinvested/share: $13.00 Total return: 46.03% Average annual return: 7.88% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $14,605.76

The result is straightforward: a $10,000 investment in Ameren stock five years ago would be worth $14,605.76 as of 06/11/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove Ameren’s 5-Year Total Return?

Ameren’s five-year return came from two distinct sources:

Share price appreciation: the stock rose from $85.84 to $108.25.

the stock rose from $85.84 to $108.25. Dividend income: shareholders received $13.00 per share over the period, with this analysis assuming those cash payments were reinvested into additional shares.

That reinvestment assumption matters. Ending shares increased from 116.50 to 134.90, meaning dividends were not merely collected as cash; they were used to accumulate a larger ownership stake. In total-return analysis, this can materially change the outcome, especially for dividend-paying utilities where a meaningful share of long-run returns often comes from income rather than price movement alone.

In Ameren’s case, the stock price gain by itself was positive, but the reinvested dividends enhanced the compounding effect. This is an important distinction when evaluating utility-sector performance, because regulated electric and gas utilities are often owned for a combination of earnings stability, dividend consistency, and moderate long-term growth.

Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $3.00 per share, AEE has a current yield of approximately 2.77% using the ending share price of $108.25. Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price.

Using the starting share price of $85.84, Ameren’s current annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of about 3.49%. That figure is higher than the current yield because it is measured against the investor’s original entry price rather than today’s market price.

Why the Ameren Example Matters

A five-year holding period is long enough to reduce the influence of short-term market noise and better capture the economics of a dividend-paying stock. For Ameren, the period illustrates several broader points:

Returns in utility stocks are often more balanced between income and capital appreciation than in higher-growth sectors.

Dividend reinvestment can increase share count meaningfully over time.

Total return offers a more complete measure of performance than price return alone.

Ameren operates in the regulated utility industry, where earnings and cash flow are typically influenced by rate frameworks, capital investment plans, customer demand trends, and interest-rate conditions. That makes total-return analysis particularly relevant, because the value proposition frequently rests on steady compounding rather than rapid multiple expansion.

Another investment quote worth considering:

“Anyone who is not investing now is missing a tremendous opportunity.” — Carlos Slim