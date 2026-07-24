“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period can be a useful test of whether a stock’s business performance translated into meaningful shareholder returns. Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) provides a strong example: a $10,000 investment made in July 2021 more than doubled in value over the subsequent five years when dividends were reinvested.

That result reflects more than simple share price appreciation. It also highlights the role of dividends, the compounding effect of reinvestment, and the importance of evaluating an industrial company through the lens of business execution over time rather than short-term market fluctuations.

JCI Five-Year Return Summary

JCI 5-Year Return Details Start date: 07/26/2021 $10,000



07/26/2021 $22,263



07/23/2026 End date: 07/23/2026 Start price/share: $70.64 End price/share: $143.29 Starting shares: 141.56 Ending shares: 155.38 Dividends reinvested/share: $6.50 Total return: 122.64% Average annual return: 17.38% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $22,263.28

From 07/26/2021 through 07/23/2026, the investment grew from $10,000.00 to $22,263.28, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 122.64% and an annualized return of 17.38%. Put differently, shareholders captured both a substantial increase in JCI’s stock price and incremental share accumulation through reinvested dividends.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Return?

The return profile was driven primarily by capital appreciation. JCI’s share price increased from $70.64 to $143.29 over the period, roughly doubling before accounting for dividends. Reinvestment then lifted the ending share count from 141.56 to 155.38, adding an additional layer of compounding.

Johnson Controls operates in building technologies, HVAC controls, fire and security systems, and related services. That business mix gives the company exposure to long-cycle commercial and institutional spending, retrofit activity, energy efficiency initiatives, and recurring service revenue. Over a multi-year period, those characteristics can matter more than short-term market sentiment because they influence margins, cash flow, and the durability of demand.

Why Dividend Reinvestment Matters

Over the five years examined here, Johnson Controls paid $6.50 per share in cumulative dividends. On its own, that cash income was meaningful. Reinvested, it became more powerful because each dividend purchase added fractional shares that could then participate in future price gains and future dividends.

The calculations above assume dividends were reinvested automatically at the closing price on the ex-dividend date. That detail is important: total return is not simply price return plus the cash amount of dividends. Reinvestment changes the share count over time, and that additional share ownership can materially affect long-term results.

Key Takeaways

A $10,000 investment in JCI grew to $22,263.28 over five years.

The total return was 122.64% with dividends reinvested.

The annualized return was 17.38%.

Dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 141.56 to 155.38.

Price appreciation was the largest contributor, with dividends enhancing compounding.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.60 per share, JCI has a current yield of approximately 1.12% using the end price of $143.29. Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend to the original purchase price. Using the 2021 starting price of $70.64, the yield on cost works out to about 1.59%.

Yield on cost can help illustrate how income can improve over time when a company raises its dividend or when an investor establishes a position at a lower historical price. It is less useful for comparing new opportunities in the present, but it remains a valuable way to frame the evolution of a past investment.

What This Five-Year JCI Return Shows

The central lesson from this Johnson Controls investment outcome is that total return often emerges from a combination of business resilience, stock price appreciation, and disciplined reinvestment. For companies with established operating franchises and recurring service exposure, a five-year horizon can reveal value creation that may not be obvious over shorter intervals.

For JCI specifically, the period shows how a moderate-yielding dividend stock can still produce outsized overall gains when operational progress and valuation support sustained share price strength. Investors evaluating the stock today may reasonably focus on the same drivers that shaped the prior five years: demand across building systems, execution on profitability, free cash flow generation, and the contribution of capital returns to shareholder performance.

“Although it’s easy to forget sometimes, a share is not a lottery ticket… it’s part-ownership of a business.” — Peter Lynch