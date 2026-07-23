“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period offers a useful test of whether a dividend stock has rewarded patient ownership through both price appreciation and cash distributions. For Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR), the question is straightforward: what would a 2016 investment in VTR be worth today if dividends were reinvested along the way?

Ventas is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with a portfolio tied primarily to healthcare-related properties. That business model makes total return analysis especially relevant, because REIT performance is often driven by a combination of income generation, capital allocation, and changes in valuation over time rather than by share-price movement alone.

VTR 10-Year Return Summary

Using the figures below, a $10,000 investment in Ventas on 07/25/2016 would have grown to $20,019.82 by 07/22/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 100.16% and an average annual return of 7.19%.

VTR 10-Year Return Details Start date: 07/25/2016 $10,000



07/25/2016 $20,019



07/22/2026 End date: 07/22/2026 Start price/share: $73.98 End price/share: $97.18 Starting shares: 135.17 Ending shares: 205.97 Dividends reinvested/share: $23.26 Total return: 100.16% Average annual return: 7.19% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $20,019.82

Put simply, the investment roughly doubled over the period. That outcome is respectable, but the composition of the return matters as much as the headline number.

How Much of Ventas’ Return Came From Dividends?

For income-oriented REITs such as Ventas, dividends are a central part of the investment case. Over the 10-year period shown above, VTR paid $23.26 per share in dividends. When those distributions are reinvested, they increase share count from 135.17 shares at the outset to 205.97 shares at the end.

That growth in share count illustrates the mechanics of compounding. Even when the stock price does not rise in a straight line, reinvested dividends can add meaningfully to long-term results by purchasing additional shares during different market environments. In Ventas’ case, the final outcome depends materially on that reinvestment assumption.

The calculations above assume all dividends were reinvested at the closing price on the ex-date. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Key Takeaways From the 2016-2026 VTR Holding Period

The 10-year Ventas return profile can be summarized in three points:

Price appreciation contributed, but it was not the whole story: the share price rose from $73.98 to $97.18.

Dividend reinvestment was significant: total dividends paid over the period equaled $23.26 per share.

Total return exceeded the price gain alone because reinvested income increased the investor’s share count over time.

This distinction is important when evaluating REIT performance. Looking only at the change in share price can understate the economic result delivered by a company that regularly returns capital to shareholders through dividends.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.08 per share, VTR has a current yield of approximately 2.14%. Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price.

Using the 2016 entry price of $73.98 per share, the current $2.08 annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of 2.89%. In other words, an investor who bought at that price is now earning an annual dividend stream equal to 2.89% of the original per-share cost, before considering any benefit from reinvested dividends.

What the 10-Year Ventas Return Suggests

The 2016-to-2026 period shows that Ventas rewarded long-term holders, but in a measured way rather than through outsized capital appreciation. The result underscores a broader point about REIT investing: returns often come from a combination of moderate share-price gains and disciplined income compounding.

For long-horizon shareholders, that combination can still produce a solid outcome. A doubling of capital over a decade is meaningful, particularly when achieved through a return stream supported by recurring dividends rather than by valuation expansion alone.

“In the end, how your investments behave is much less important than how you behave.” — Benjamin Graham