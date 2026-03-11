“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten-year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. Long-duration holding periods allow the power of compounding to work in an investor’s favor and place less emphasis on short-term price volatility.

How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment in PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL), a U.S. regulated utility with operations focused primarily on electricity transmission and distribution? Below, we examine the outcome of a hypothetical ten-year investment in the stock, purchased in March 2016 and held through March 2026 with dividends reinvested.

PPL 10-Year Return Details Start date: 03/11/2016 $10,000



03/11/2016 $16,088



03/10/2026 End date: 03/10/2026 Start price/share: $36.56 End price/share: $37.84 Starting shares: 273.52 Ending shares: 425.15 Dividends reinvested/share: $13.58 Total return: 60.88% Average annual return: 4.87% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $16,088.39

As we can see, the ten-year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.87%. This would have turned a $10K investment made ten years ago into $16,088.39 today (as of 03/10/2026), assuming dividends were fully reinvested. On a total return basis, that is a cumulative gain of 60.88%.

For context, U.S. large-cap equities, as proxied by broad-based indices such as the S&P 500, have historically delivered higher average annualized total returns over long periods, albeit with substantially more volatility and drawdown risk than regulated utility stocks. Utilities like PPL, by contrast, are often used in income-focused portfolios for their relatively stable cash distributions and defensive characteristics, rather than for outsized capital appreciation.

How Dividends Drove PPL’s 10-Year Return

Notice that PPL Corp paid investors a total of $13.58 per share in dividends over the ten-year holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. The share price moved from $36.56 to $37.84 over the period, a modest price gain, but the regular cash dividends provided the majority of the total return when reinvested.

Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend). The reinvestment of dividends increased the share count from 273.52 shares at inception to 425.15 shares by the end of the period, a rise of more than 55% in the number of shares owned without committing any additional capital.

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.14 per share, we calculate that PPL has a current yield of approximately 3.01%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of $1.14 against the original $36.56 per share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.12% on the original capital per share, while the article’s underlying calculator, which factors in the additional shares accumulated through reinvestment, produces an effective yield on cost of 8.23% on the original $10,000 outlay.

Yield on cost is not a measure used in professional performance reporting, but many income-oriented investors find it useful as an intuitive way to understand how their original dollars invested are generating income as dividends and share counts grow over time.

PPL as a Dividend and Defensive Holding

PPL Corp operates as a regulated utility, a business model characterized by rate-regulated returns on capital, relatively stable cash flows, and significant ongoing investment in infrastructure. Over the past decade, utilities have operated in an environment of generally low to moderate interest rates punctuated by a sharp tightening cycle, which can be a headwind given the capital-intensive, debt-funded nature of the sector.

Against that backdrop, PPL’s ten-year total return profile has been driven primarily by its dividend stream and the compounding benefits of reinvestment, rather than by strong multiple expansion or rapid earnings growth. For investors who prioritize income stability and are comfortable with mid-single-digit annualized total returns, a result in line with 4.87% per annum may be acceptable, particularly when paired with lower volatility than the broader equity market.

However, investors targeting higher long-run growth may need to complement a core utilities allocation with exposure to sectors that have structurally higher earnings growth rates, while still recognizing the potential diversification benefit that a defensive, dividend-oriented name like PPL can bring to a portfolio.

Looking Ahead: The Next 10 Years

Of course, past performance does not guarantee future results. The next decade for PPL will likely be shaped by factors such as regulatory outcomes in its service territories, capital spending programs for grid modernization and reliability, the pace of the energy transition, and the level of interest rates, which affects both financing costs and the relative attractiveness of dividend yields versus fixed-income alternatives.

For long-term investors applying a Buffett-style time horizon, the key questions are less about short-term share price movements and more about the durability of the underlying business, the sustainability of the dividend, and management’s capital allocation decisions. While no one can predict how PPL shares will perform over the next ten years, the historical record over the prior decade illustrates how a combination of steady dividends and disciplined reinvestment can compound capital over extended periods.

These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator, which models the performance of an initial investment under the assumption of full dividend reinvestment on each ex-dividend date.

A Final Thought on Market Forecasting

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“Thousands of experts study overbought indicators, head-and-shoulder patterns, put-call ratios, the Fed’s policy on money supply…and they can’t predict markets with any useful consistency, any more than the gizzard squeezers could tell the Roman emperors when the Huns would attack.” — Peter Lynch

For investors in dividend-paying, regulated utilities such as PPL, this perspective reinforces the value of focusing on business fundamentals, income generation, and time in the market, rather than on short-term attempts to time entry and exit points.