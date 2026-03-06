“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2021.
|Start date:
|03/08/2021
|
|End date:
|03/05/2026
|Start price/share:
|$29.31
|End price/share:
|$20.92
|Starting shares:
|341.18
|Ending shares:
|341.18
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|-28.63%
|Average annual return:
|-6.53%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$7,137.10
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -6.53%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $7,137.10 today (as of 03/05/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -28.63% (something to think about: how might NCLH shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“When the public is most frightened, only the strong are left, and that’s when the market is in the best possible hands.” — Victor Niederhoffer