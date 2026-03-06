Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

— Warren Buffett

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2021.

NCLH 5-Year Return Details
Start date: 03/08/2021
$10,000

03/08/2021		   $7,137

03/05/2026
End date: 03/05/2026
Start price/share: $29.31
End price/share: $20.92
Starting shares: 341.18
Ending shares: 341.18
Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00
Total return: -28.63%
Average annual return: -6.53%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $7,137.10

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -6.53%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $7,137.10 today (as of 03/05/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -28.63% (something to think about: how might NCLH shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:
“When the public is most frightened, only the strong are left, and that’s when the market is in the best possible hands.” — Victor Niederhoffer