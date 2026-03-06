“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2021.

NCLH 5-Year Return Details Start date: 03/08/2021 $10,000



03/08/2021 $7,137



03/05/2026 End date: 03/05/2026 Start price/share: $29.31 End price/share: $20.92 Starting shares: 341.18 Ending shares: 341.18 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -28.63% Average annual return: -6.53% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $7,137.10

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -6.53%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $7,137.10 today (as of 03/05/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -28.63% (something to think about: how might NCLH shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“When the public is most frightened, only the strong are left, and that’s when the market is in the best possible hands.” — Victor Niederhoffer