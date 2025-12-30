The investment philosophy practiced by Warren Buffett calls for investors to take a long-term horizon when making an investment, such as a decade-long holding period (or even longer), and reconsider making the investment in the first place if unable to envision holding the stock for at least five years. Today, we look at how such a long-term strategy would have done for investors in Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) back in 2015, holding through to today.

12/29/2025 End date: 12/29/2025 Start price/share: $88.98 End price/share: $161.94 Starting shares: 112.38 Ending shares: 185.44 Dividends reinvested/share: $48.21 Total return: 200.30% Average annual return: 11.62% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $30,038.74

As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.62%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $30,038.74 today (as of 12/29/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 200.30% (something to think about: how might PM shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Many investors out there refuse to own any stock that lacks a dividend; in the case of Philip Morris International Inc, investors have received $48.21/share in dividends these past 10 years examined in the exercise above. This means total return was driven not just by share price, but also by the dividends received (and what the investor did with those dividends). For this exercise, what we’ve done with the dividends is to assume they are reinvestted — i.e. used to purchase additional shares (the calculations use closing price on ex-date).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 5.88/share, we calculate that PM has a current yield of approximately 3.63%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 5.88 against the original $88.98/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.08%.

"Twenty years in this business convinces me that any normal person using the customary three percent of the brain can pick stocks just as well, if not better, than the average Wall Street expert." — Peter Lynch