“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

This inspiring quote from Warren Buffett teaches us the importance of considering our investment time horizon when approaching any given investment: Could we envision ourselves holding the stock we are considering for many years? Even a five year holding period potentially?

For “buy-and-hold” investors taking a long-term view, what’s important isn’t the short-term stock market fluctuations that will inevitably occur, but what happens over the long haul. Looking back 5 years to 2020, investors considering an investment into shares of Williams Cos Inc (NYSE: WMB) may have been pondering this very question and thinking about their potential investment result over a full five year time horizon. Here’s how that would have worked out.

WMB 5-Year Return Details Start date: 06/26/2020 $10,000



06/26/2020 $42,914



06/25/2025 End date: 06/25/2025 Start price/share: $18.51 End price/share: $60.69 Starting shares: 540.25 Ending shares: 707.16 Dividends reinvested/share: $8.83 Total return: 329.17% Average annual return: 33.82% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $42,914.61

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 33.82%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $42,914.61 today (as of 06/25/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 329.17% (something to think about: how might WMB shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Williams Cos Inc paid investors a total of $8.83/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2/share, we calculate that WMB has a current yield of approximately 3.30%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2 against the original $18.51/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 17.83%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“All the opportunity in the world means nothing if you don’t actually pull the trigger.” — Sam Zell