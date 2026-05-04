A long holding period can reveal the difference between headline stock performance and actual shareholder return. For Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), a 20-year investment made in 2006 produced a positive total return, but the path and the annualized result were more modest than the ending dollar figure alone might suggest. Using a dividend-reinvestment framework, the exercise below shows what a $10,000 investment in Bank of America stock grew to by 05/01/2026.

BAC 20-Year Return Details

BAC 20-Year Return Details Start date: 05/04/2006 $10,000



05/04/2006 $16,260



05/01/2026 End date: 05/01/2026 Start price/share: $49.94 End price/share: $53.24 Starting shares: 200.24 Ending shares: 305.13 Dividends reinvested/share: $14.26 Total return: 62.45% Average annual return: 2.46% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $16,260.91

A $10,000 investment in Bank of America on 05/04/2006 would have grown to $16,260.91 by 05/01/2026, assuming all dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 62.45% and an annualized return of 2.46%. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Return

The result is notable because the ending share price, $53.24, was only modestly above the starting price of $49.94. Most of the gain came from time, dividends, and the compounding effect of reinvestment rather than from sustained multiple expansion or a dramatic re-rating in the stock.

That distinction matters. Price return and total return can diverge significantly over long periods, especially for large banks that distribute part of earnings through dividends. In this case, Bank of America paid $14.26 per share in dividends over the period examined, and reinvesting those distributions increased the share count from 200.24 shares to 305.13 shares.

In other words, the investment outcome depended materially on income generation. Without reinvestment, the ending value profile would have looked different, and the compounding benefit from purchasing additional shares over time would have been reduced.

Why the Annualized Return Was Relatively Low

Although a 62.45% cumulative return appears respectable in isolation, spreading that gain across 20 years produces a much lower compound annual rate. That reflects both the mathematics of compounding and the particular starting point. A 2006 purchase placed the investment shortly before the global financial crisis, a period that had an outsized impact on major U.S. banks.

Bank of America, like the broader banking sector, went through a severe stress cycle during 2008 and 2009. For long-term holders, that episode mattered not only because of the sharp drawdown in the stock price, but also because dividend policy and capital allocation were reset in the years that followed. A two-decade holding period can absorb a crisis, but it does not erase the effect of buying near a pre-crisis cycle peak.

This helps explain why the final dollar value is higher while the annualized return remains subdued. Long holding periods reward patience, but entry valuation and business-cycle exposure still shape the outcome.

Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.12 per share, BAC has a current yield of approximately 2.10% using the ending share price shown above. Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend with the original purchase price.

Using the 2006 entry price of $49.94, Bank of America’s current annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of about 4.21%. That does not change the market value of the investment, but it does illustrate how a long-held dividend payer can generate a higher income rate relative to the original capital committed.

Key Takeaways

Bank of America produced a positive 20-year total return, but the annualized gain was modest at 2.46%.

Dividend reinvestment was a meaningful contributor to the ending value.

The starting date mattered: a 2006 purchase preceded the financial crisis and a major reset in bank valuations and dividends.

For long-term bank investments, total return analysis is more informative than price change alone.

For investors evaluating BAC today, the historical lesson is straightforward: over long periods, outcomes in bank stocks are shaped by dividend policy, credit cycles, capital strength, and the valuation paid at entry. Time can help, but it does not eliminate the importance of starting conditions.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“The most important three words in investing is: “I don’t know.” If someone doesn’t say that to you then they are lying.” — James Altucher