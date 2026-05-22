“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period can reveal more about an equity investment than short-term price swings. In the case of CenterPoint Energy, Inc (NYSE: CNP), a buy-and-hold approach beginning in 2021 produced a strong total return, supported by both share-price appreciation and reinvested dividends. For income-oriented utility investors, that combination is central to understanding the stock’s full investment result.

CenterPoint Energy operates in the regulated utility sector, where returns are often driven by a mix of relatively stable cash generation, periodic dividend income, and moderate long-term capital appreciation. That makes total return analysis especially important. Looking only at the stock price understates the role that dividend reinvestment can play over time.

CenterPoint Energy 5-Year Investment Result

Had $10,000 been invested in CenterPoint Energy shares on 05/24/2021 and held through 05/21/2026, with dividends reinvested, the position would have grown to $19,240.33. That equates to a total return of 92.40% and an average annual return of 14.00%.

CNP 5-Year Return Details Start date: 05/24/2021 $10,000



05/24/2021 $19,240



05/21/2026 End date: 05/21/2026 Start price/share: $25.03 End price/share: $42.47 Starting shares: 399.52 Ending shares: 453.04 Dividends reinvested/share: $3.95 Total return: 92.40% Average annual return: 14.00% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $19,240.33

The result was driven by two components: the stock rose from $25.03 to $42.47 per share, and dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 399.52 to 453.04. In other words, the investment benefited not only from a higher share price, but also from owning more shares at the end of the period than at the beginning.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Why Dividend Reinvestment Matters

For dividend-paying utilities, reinvestment can be a meaningful part of long-term compounding. Over the five-year period examined here, CenterPoint Energy paid $3.95 per share in dividends. In this analysis, each dividend is assumed to have been reinvested into additional shares using the closing price on the ex-dividend date.

That assumption materially changes the outcome. Without reinvestment, the ending share count would not have increased, and the compounding effect on future dividends would have been smaller. Reinvestment is often most powerful when a stock is held over long periods, because each new share can itself generate additional dividend income.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.92 per share, CNP has a current yield of approximately 2.17%, using the ending share price of $42.47.

Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the $0.92 annualized dividend and the initial share price of $25.03, the yield on cost comes to roughly 3.68%.

This distinction is important:

Current yield shows what a new buyer would earn at today’s price.

shows what a new buyer would earn at today’s price. Yield on cost shows the dividend income generated relative to the original purchase price.

For long-term holders, yield on cost can improve over time if the dividend is maintained or increased. However, it should be viewed alongside total return, balance-sheet quality, earnings visibility, and the company’s capital investment requirements.

What This 5-Year Return Says About CenterPoint Energy

The five-year result highlights a core characteristic of utility investing: returns can appear modest in any single year, but the combination of dividend income, reinvestment, and steady price appreciation can produce meaningful compounded gains over a full cycle.

For CenterPoint Energy, the key takeaway is that a patient holding period captured both the defensive features investors often seek in regulated utilities and a stronger-than-typical level of capital appreciation. The final outcome underscores why total return, rather than dividend yield alone, is the more complete framework for evaluating utility stocks.