“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period is long enough to test whether a business can convert operating strength into shareholder returns. For Starbucks Corp. (NASD: SBUX), the answer over the period beginning in May 2021 was modest: a $10,000 investment grew to $10,400.84 by May 21, 2026, assuming all dividends were reinvested. That amounts to a 4.02% total return, or 0.79% annualized.

The result is notable because it shows the difference between business quality and investment outcome at a given entry point. Starbucks remained a widely followed global consumer brand throughout the period, but shareholder returns were constrained by a lower ending share price and only partially supported by dividend reinvestment.

SBUX 5-Year Return Details

SBUX 5-Year Return Details Start date: 05/24/2021 $10,000



05/24/2021 $10,400



05/21/2026 End date: 05/21/2026 Start price/share: $112.52 End price/share: $104.13 Starting shares: 88.87 Ending shares: 99.89 Dividends reinvested/share: $11.11 Total return: 4.02% Average annual return: 0.79% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $10,400.84

Using the figures above, the five-year investment outcome can be summarized simply: $10,000 invested in Starbucks on 05/24/2021 became $10,400.84 on 05/21/2026, with dividends reinvested. The total return was 4.02%, and the annualized return was 0.79%. These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove the Return

The key point is that the investment result was supported by dividends rather than price appreciation. Starbucks shares started the period at $112.52 and ended at $104.13, so the stock price alone declined over the five years. Reinvested dividends helped offset that decline by increasing the share count from 88.87 to 99.89 shares.

In practical terms, this is how a total return framework differs from a price-only view:

The share price fell from the original purchase level.

Starbucks paid cash dividends throughout the holding period.

Reinvestment converted those cash payments into additional shares.

The added shares narrowed the gap between a negative price return and a positive total return.

That distinction matters for dividend-paying stocks. A business can produce a positive total return even when the stock finishes below the initial purchase price, provided the dividend stream is meaningful and reinvestment occurs at reasonable prices.

Dividend Income, Current Yield, and Yield on Cost

Over the period examined here, Starbucks paid $11.11 per share in cumulative dividends on a reinvested basis. Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.48 per share, the stock has a current yield of approximately 2.38% using the ending share price of $104.13.

Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the $2.48 annualized dividend rate and the initial purchase price of $112.52, the yield on cost is approximately 2.12%.

These measures answer different questions:

Current yield shows the dividend rate relative to the stock’s current market price.

shows the dividend rate relative to the stock’s current market price. Yield on cost shows the dividend rate relative to the original purchase price.

shows the dividend rate relative to the original purchase price. Total return captures both income and changes in market value, including reinvestment effects.

How to Interpret Starbucks’ Five-Year Performance

A 4.02% cumulative return over five years is a subdued outcome for an individual equity position, especially given the volatility and valuation compression that many consumer-facing stocks experienced during the period. For Starbucks, the result suggests that the initial entry valuation in 2021 mattered significantly. Even a durable brand and recurring cash generation do not guarantee strong medium-term returns if the starting price already reflects high expectations.

It also underscores why dividend reinvestment can be a stabilizing component of long-term ownership. Here, reinvestment did not transform the investment into a high-return winner, but it did make the result positive despite a lower end price. That is a meaningful difference when evaluating mature dividend-paying companies.

For investors assessing Starbucks today, the central questions are less about the historical dollar figure and more about what will drive the next five years of total return: earnings growth, margin resilience, capital allocation, same-store sales trends, international execution, and the sustainability of dividend growth. Historical return math is useful, but future results will depend primarily on business performance and the valuation paid going in.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“In the end, how your investments behave is much less important than how you behave.” — Benjamin Graham