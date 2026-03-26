The Warren Buffett investment philosophy emphasizes purchasing understandable businesses with durable competitive advantages and then holding them for very long periods. A two-decade investment horizon, or even longer, fits squarely within that mindset.

However, a long holding period alone does not guarantee a favorable outcome. Business quality, starting valuation, capital allocation, and balance sheet strength all play critical roles in determining long-run returns. With that lens, how would a 20-year buy-and-hold strategy have worked out for an investor in Citigroup Inc. ( NYSE: C ) who bought in March 2006 and simply reinvested all dividends along the way?

Below, we examine the total-return outcome of a hypothetical $10,000 investment in Citigroup back in 2006.

C 20-Year Return Details Start date: 03/27/2006 $10,000



03/27/2006 $3,714



03/25/2026 End date: 03/25/2026 Start price/share: $476.40 End price/share: $114.48 Starting shares: 20.99 Ending shares: 32.42 Dividends reinvested/share: $66.05 Total return: -62.88% Average annual return: -4.83% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $3,714.36

As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -4.83%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $3,714.36 today (as of 03/25/2026). On a total return basis, that is a result of -62.88%.

For context, over roughly the same period, the S&P 500 delivered a strongly positive total return, meaning that a passive broad-market allocation would have materially outperformed this long-term position in Citigroup. The opportunity cost for buy-and-hold investors in C has therefore been significant.

Citigroup’s Transformation Since 2006

The headline numbers conceal how dramatically Citigroup has changed over the past two decades. The starting share price of $476.40 in March 2006 reflects a pre-crisis capital structure and subsequent corporate actions, most notably:

A severe drawdown in the 2007‑2009 global financial crisis, when Citigroup required substantial government support.

Massive equity issuance during and after the crisis, which diluted existing shareholders while recapitalizing the bank.

A 1-for-10 reverse stock split in 2011, which mechanically increased the share price while reducing the share count, but did not in itself restore the lost economic value.

Ongoing simplification of the business model, including the exit from many non-core international consumer franchises and a sharper focus on institutional banking and services.

These developments meant that “buy and hold” in Citigroup was effectively a ride through one of the most traumatic episodes in modern banking history, followed by a long, grinding restructuring phase. Despite improvements in capital ratios and risk management, the stock price in 2026 still sits well below where long-term holders would need it to be to break even on a total-return basis from a 2006 starting point.

The Role of Dividends and Reinvestment

Notice that Citigroup Inc. paid investors a total of $66.05/share in dividends over the 20-year holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Reinvestment allowed the original 20.99 shares to grow to 32.42 shares, even as the underlying share price declined substantially from the 2006 level. That incremental share accumulation meaningfully cushioned what would otherwise have been an even steeper loss, but it was not enough to overcome the large drawdowns experienced during the financial crisis period.

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.4/share, we calculate that C has a current yield of approximately 2.10%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.4 against the original $476.40/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.44%.

For income-focused investors, that yield-on-cost profile illustrates a critical point: even where a company has resumed and grown its dividend post-crisis, a poor initial entry point and a permanently impaired earnings base can leave long-term holders with a relatively modest income stream compared with their original outlay.

What a Long-Term Miss Tells Investors

The Citigroup experience over the past two decades highlights several lessons for long-horizon investors who lean on Buffett-style principles but apply them beyond his own portfolio:

Business quality matters more than the calendar. A long holding period amplifies the economics of the underlying business—for better or worse. In highly leveraged, cyclical sectors like large banks, small changes in credit conditions and funding markets can have outsized impacts on shareholder equity.

A long holding period amplifies the economics of the underlying business—for better or worse. In highly leveraged, cyclical sectors like large banks, small changes in credit conditions and funding markets can have outsized impacts on shareholder equity. Balance sheet risk is central in financials. Citigroup entered the 2007‑2009 crisis with material exposure to structured products and wholesale funding. When the cycle turned, common equity holders bore heavy losses as the bank raised capital and de-risked the balance sheet.

Citigroup entered the 2007‑2009 crisis with material exposure to structured products and wholesale funding. When the cycle turned, common equity holders bore heavy losses as the bank raised capital and de-risked the balance sheet. Dilution and recapitalization can permanently reset the return profile. Issuing stock at depressed prices, along with government capital injections and conversions, can leave pre-crisis shareholders with a much smaller share of the future earnings pie.

Issuing stock at depressed prices, along with government capital injections and conversions, can leave pre-crisis shareholders with a much smaller share of the future earnings pie. Dividends are helpful, but not a cure-all. Even with $66.05/share in dividends and full reinvestment, total return was deeply negative. Dividends can enhance returns when business fundamentals are intact; they cannot offset structural value destruction on their own.

Even with $66.05/share in dividends and full reinvestment, total return was deeply negative. Dividends can enhance returns when business fundamentals are intact; they cannot offset structural value destruction on their own. Starting valuation and risk-adjusted expectations are key. Banks that appear inexpensive on current earnings can still be mispriced if the market underestimates tail risks or overestimates sustainable profitability.

For investors considering large, complex banks today, these lessons underscore the need for careful analysis of capital strength, regulatory environment, risk culture, and management’s capital allocation track record, rather than relying solely on historical brand strength or apparent cheapness on traditional multiples.

Looking Ahead: The Next 20 Years for C?

On a total-return basis, the past 20 years in Citigroup have been difficult for buy-and-hold shareholders. Yet the future need not mirror the past. The bank today is far better capitalized, less complex, and more tightly focused than it was heading into 2007. Management continues to streamline operations and reposition the firm around areas where it believes Citigroup has durable competitive advantages, such as global transaction services and institutional banking.

How might C shares perform over the next 20 years? The answer will depend on:

Citigroup’s ability to sustain and grow its return on equity within an evolving regulatory framework.

The trajectory of credit cycles, interest rates, and global economic growth.

Execution on cost reduction, technology investment, and risk management initiatives.

Capital allocation priorities between dividends, buybacks, and reinvestment in the franchise.

For prospective investors, the history examined here serves as a reminder that a long holding period should be paired with ongoing, disciplined reassessment of the investment thesis, especially in sectors prone to regulatory and macroeconomic shocks.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

A Final Buffett Reflection

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“The ideal business is one that earns very high returns on capital and that keeps using lots of capital at those high returns. That becomes a compounding machine.” — Warren Buffett

For long-term investors, the contrast between that “compounding machine” ideal and the 20-year record of Citigroup underscores why business economics, balance sheet resilience, and management discipline sit at the heart of successful buy-and-hold investing.