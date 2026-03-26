“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy emphasizes purchasing durable businesses at sensible prices and then holding them for many years, ideally a decade or longer. That approach assumes, however, that the underlying business can compound value over time and withstand industry and macroeconomic shocks.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) operates in a highly cyclical, capital-intensive and discretionary travel segment. A 10-year holding period in such an industry offers a useful case study in the limits of buy-and-hold when the business and capital structure come under severe pressure.

Below, we examine how a $10,000 investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, made a decade ago and held through considerable volatility, would have performed.

NCLH 10-Year Return Details Start date: 03/28/2016 $10,000



03/28/2016 $3,938



03/25/2026 End date: 03/25/2026 Start price/share: $51.35 End price/share: $20.22 Starting shares: 194.74 Ending shares: 194.74 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -60.62% Average annual return: -8.90% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $3,938.17

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -8.90%. Holding 194.74 shares over the period from 03/28/2016 to 03/25/2026, without any dividends received or reinvested, would have turned a $10,000 investment into $3,938.17. On a total return basis, that represents a loss of 60.62%.

For context, this outcome lags significantly behind broad equity benchmarks. Over the same period, major U.S. indices delivered positive annualized returns in the high single digits to low double digits, meaning that a passive allocation to a diversified index fund would have substantially outperformed a concentrated position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

Why The Long-Term Return Was So Weak

Several structural and company-specific factors help explain the negative 10-year result, despite a generally favorable backdrop for equities over much of the period:

High operating leverage and cyclicality: The cruise business is highly sensitive to discretionary consumer spending, fuel costs and global travel trends. Small changes in demand or pricing can materially affect profitability.

The cruise business is highly sensitive to discretionary consumer spending, fuel costs and global travel trends. Small changes in demand or pricing can materially affect profitability. Balance sheet and leverage: Norwegian Cruise Line entered the COVID-19 crisis with a leveraged capital structure, which was then further stretched as the company raised liquidity through additional debt and equity to survive a prolonged suspension of sailings. Elevated interest expense and a higher share count can dilute equity returns long after operations resume.

Norwegian Cruise Line entered the COVID-19 crisis with a leveraged capital structure, which was then further stretched as the company raised liquidity through additional debt and equity to survive a prolonged suspension of sailings. Elevated interest expense and a higher share count can dilute equity returns long after operations resume. COVID-19 impact: The global pandemic led to a near-complete halt in cruising for an extended period. While the stock experienced sharp rallies during reopening phases and vaccine rollouts, the longer-term earnings power and valuation multiple were reset as investors reassessed risk in the sector.

The global pandemic led to a near-complete halt in cruising for an extended period. While the stock experienced sharp rallies during reopening phases and vaccine rollouts, the longer-term earnings power and valuation multiple were reset as investors reassessed risk in the sector. Absence of dividends: Unlike many mature travel and leisure companies, Norwegian Cruise Line did not pay a regular dividend during this period. As a result, investors had no income stream to cushion price volatility or to reinvest at lower prices, and total return was driven entirely by share price performance.

The combination of a lower terminal share price, no dividends, and incremental dilution and leverage left long-term holders with a meaningfully impaired capital position by early 2026, notwithstanding intermittent rallies along the way.

Lessons For Long-Horizon Investors

A 10-year holding period in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings underscores several broader lessons for investors who aspire to follow a Buffett-style approach:

Business quality matters as much as time horizon: Simply holding a stock for a long period does not guarantee a favorable outcome. Economic moats, balance sheet resilience and pricing power are critical when unexpected shocks occur.

Simply holding a stock for a long period does not guarantee a favorable outcome. Economic moats, balance sheet resilience and pricing power are critical when unexpected shocks occur. Industry risk cannot be diversified away within a single name: Even a well-run operator in a structurally cyclical industry can struggle to compound value through an adverse cycle. Sector diversification and position sizing remain important, even for committed buy-and-hold investors.

Even a well-run operator in a structurally cyclical industry can struggle to compound value through an adverse cycle. Sector diversification and position sizing remain important, even for committed buy-and-hold investors. Dividends and capital allocation policies are key: Companies that do not return cash to shareholders, yet also face heavy reinvestment and financing needs, may leave equity holders more exposed during downturns.

Companies that do not return cash to shareholders, yet also face heavy reinvestment and financing needs, may leave equity holders more exposed during downturns. Stress-testing assumptions: A decade that includes a severe global shock can reveal whether an investment thesis adequately accounted for extreme downside scenarios, including prolonged revenue interruptions and limited access to low-cost capital.

For investors considering Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings or other cruise operators today, the experience of the past decade highlights the importance of closely evaluating leverage, fleet renewal commitments, pricing trends, and the competitive landscape, alongside broader macroeconomic and public health risks.

With the stock having already absorbed substantial damage over the last 10 years, future returns will depend on the company’s ability to restore and grow earnings, deleverage the balance sheet and manage capacity in a disciplined manner. The gap between the company’s current earnings power and its pre-pandemic trajectory remains a central question for prospective shareholders.

Ultimately, while the 2016–2026 period delivered a negative compounded result for NCLH, investors will need to decide whether the next decade’s risk/reward profile is more favorable, given a different starting valuation, a changed capital structure and an evolving demand environment for global cruising.

These performance figures were computed using the

Dividend Channel

DRIP Returns Calculator, and they reflect share price change and dividends (none, in this case) over the stated period, without accounting for taxes, trading costs or intra-period cash flows.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“A market downturn doesn’t bother us. It is an opportunity to increase our ownership of great companies with great management at good prices.” — Warren Buffett