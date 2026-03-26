“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. But a long horizon alone does not guarantee a positive outcome; business quality, balance sheet strength, valuation at entry and structural industry trends all matter.

How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into BXP Inc (NYSE: BXP)? BXP, formerly known as Boston Properties, is one of the largest publicly traded U.S. office real estate investment trusts (REITs), with a portfolio concentrated in high-barrier coastal markets such as Boston, New York, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and, more recently, Seattle and Los Angeles. It has historically been considered a blue-chip owner of Class A office buildings, with an investment-grade balance sheet and a long record of dividend payments.

Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2016, assuming a buy-and-hold approach with dividends reinvested.

BXP 10-Year Return Details Start date: 03/28/2016 $10,000



03/28/2016 $6,297



03/25/2026 End date: 03/25/2026 Start price/share: $124.93 End price/share: $52.84 Starting shares: 80.04 Ending shares: 119.18 Dividends reinvested/share: $36.04 Total return: -37.03% Average annual return: -4.52% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $6,297.66

As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -4.52%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $6,297.66 today (as of 03/25/2026). On a total return basis, that is a loss of -37.03% (something to think about: how might BXP shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

For context, over the same 10-year period U.S. equities and broad REIT benchmarks have delivered substantially positive returns, supported by a long economic expansion, low or moderate interest rates for much of the period, and a powerful rebound after the COVID-19 shock. Against that backdrop, BXP’s negative result underscores the extent of the headwinds facing the office segment of commercial real estate.

The Role Of Dividends In BXP’s Return

Notice that BXP Inc paid investors a total of $36.04/share in dividends over the 10 year holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. REITs are required by U.S. tax law to distribute at least 90% of their taxable income to shareholders as dividends, and BXP has long marketed itself as a reliable income vehicle supported by recurring rental cash flows from high-quality tenants.

Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend). In this case, however, the compounding benefit of reinvestment was not sufficient to offset the pronounced decline in the share price as the office property market came under structural pressure.

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.8/share, we calculate that BXP has a current yield of approximately 5.30%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.8 against the original $124.93/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.24%.

For investors who purchased in 2016 and held throughout, that means the cash income stream rose as a percentage of the original outlay, but capital losses more than erased those benefits. The result is a useful reminder that, even with income-focused vehicles such as REITs, underwriting the durability of the underlying cash flows and the path of asset values is critical.

Why A Blue-Chip Office REIT Struggled

Several forces converged over this decade to pressure BXP’s share price and, by extension, total returns:

Pandemic-driven demand shock: The onset of COVID-19 in 2020 triggered an abrupt shift to remote and hybrid work, reducing office utilization across major U.S. metros. While BXP’s Class A properties have generally fared better than commodity office assets, tenant decision-making slowed materially and renewal terms in some markets became more tenant-friendly.

The onset of COVID-19 in 2020 triggered an abrupt shift to remote and hybrid work, reducing office utilization across major U.S. metros. While BXP’s Class A properties have generally fared better than commodity office assets, tenant decision-making slowed materially and renewal terms in some markets became more tenant-friendly. Structural uncertainty around office demand: Even as restrictions lifted, many large occupiers reassessed their long-term space needs. That uncertainty has translated into slower leasing velocity, higher concessions and concerns about long-run cash flows for office landlords.

Even as restrictions lifted, many large occupiers reassessed their long-term space needs. That uncertainty has translated into slower leasing velocity, higher concessions and concerns about long-run cash flows for office landlords. Higher interest rates and cap rates: Beginning in 2022, the Federal Reserve’s rapid tightening cycle raised funding costs across the REIT universe. For long-duration, capital-intensive businesses such as office landlords, higher interest rates tend to pressure valuations as capitalization rates move higher and refinancing becomes more expensive.

Beginning in 2022, the Federal Reserve’s rapid tightening cycle raised funding costs across the REIT universe. For long-duration, capital-intensive businesses such as office landlords, higher interest rates tend to pressure valuations as capitalization rates move higher and refinancing becomes more expensive. Valuation starting point: In early 2016, BXP traded at a premium valuation relative to many peers, reflecting its coastal focus, strong balance sheet and perceived defensive qualities. A premium starting valuation leaves less room for error if fundamentals or the macro backdrop deteriorate.

Importantly, throughout much of this period BXP continued to collect the majority of its contracted rents, maintained access to credit markets and preserved an investment-grade balance sheet. The negative share-price performance therefore reflects not only realized headwinds, but also the market’s forward-looking reassessment of long-term office economics.

Lessons For Long-Term Dividend Investors

For investors who anchor on Buffett’s preferred decade-long time frame, BXP’s experience offers several takeaways:

Sector risk matters: Even well-managed companies can face secular headwinds if their core asset class or business model is structurally challenged. Office real estate has been one of the most disrupted corners of commercial property this cycle.

Even well-managed companies can face secular headwinds if their core asset class or business model is structurally challenged. Office real estate has been one of the most disrupted corners of commercial property this cycle. Dividends are not a shield against capital loss: A 5%–6% dividend yield can appear attractive, but a sufficiently large decline in the equity value can still result in a negative total return, even over a long horizon.

A 5%–6% dividend yield can appear attractive, but a sufficiently large decline in the equity value can still result in a negative total return, even over a long horizon. Entry valuation and margin of safety: Paying a premium for perceived quality may be justified if growth or durability assumptions play out. If conditions change materially, though, a rich starting valuation compounds the downside.

Paying a premium for perceived quality may be justified if growth or durability assumptions play out. If conditions change materially, though, a rich starting valuation compounds the downside. Concentration risk within REIT allocation: Real estate allocations that emphasize a single property type, such as office, may experience more volatility than diversified REIT portfolios that include residential, industrial, infrastructure or specialty property types.

Looking ahead, BXP’s long-term outcome from today’s levels will depend on a combination of factors: the trajectory of office utilization in its core markets, management’s ability to reposition assets and capture demand for high-amenity space, the evolution of interest rates and credit conditions, and the pace at which public-market valuations converge with or diverge from private-market asset values.

For investors assessing BXP now, the historical 2016‑2026 performance is a case study in the importance of understanding both the income and capital components of return, as well as the structural forces acting on a sector. Past performance does not guarantee future results, but it can sharpen the questions prospective shareholders ask before committing fresh capital.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“The most important quality for an investor is temperament, not intellect. You need a temperament that neither derives great pleasure from being with the crowd or against the crowd.” — Warren Buffett