“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five-year holding period, or even longer, fits squarely within the strategy. Patient ownership, a focus on underlying business quality, and limited trading are central tenets of that approach.

Against that backdrop, Eaton Corp plc (NYSE: ETN) is a useful case study in how a disciplined “buy and hold” strategy can play out in practice. Eaton is a diversified industrial and power management company, with operations spanning electrical components and systems, aerospace, vehicle and mobility solutions, and a growing portfolio tied to energy efficiency and electrification. The company has increasingly been viewed as a beneficiary of long-term trends including grid modernization, data-center expansion, and the transition to lower-carbon energy systems.

Here, we examine the outcome of a five-year investment in Eaton shares initiated in 2021, and how both price appreciation and dividends contributed to total return.

ETN 5-Year Return Details Start date: 03/26/2021 $10,000



03/26/2021 $29,269



03/25/2026 End date: 03/25/2026 Start price/share: $138.69 End price/share: $375.00 Starting shares: 72.10 Ending shares: 78.05 Dividends reinvested/share: $16.94 Total return: 192.67% Average annual return: 23.96% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $29,269.00

As shown above, the five-year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 23.96%. That outcome benefited long-term holders who were willing to ride through the volatility and macro uncertainty of the early 2020s, including pandemic after-effects, inflation, and shifting interest-rate expectations.

This performance would have turned a $10K investment made five years ago into $29,269.00 today (as of 03/25/2026). On a total return basis, that is a gain of 192.67%. For context, such a return over this period would have outpaced the performance of many broad market indices, underscoring how individual stock selection and sector positioning can meaningfully influence portfolio outcomes.

From a business perspective, Eaton’s share price appreciation over this period reflected a combination of solid earnings growth, margin expansion, and a market re-rating of companies leveraged to secular themes such as electrification, grid resiliency and data-center infrastructure. The company has also pursued a disciplined capital allocation strategy, balancing investment in organic growth and acquisitions with shareholder returns via dividends and share repurchases.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

The Role Of Dividends And Reinvestment

Beyond share price change, another component of ETN’s total return these past five years has been the payment by Eaton Corp plc of $16.94/share in dividends to shareholders. Automatic reinvestment of dividends can be a powerful way to compound returns over time, particularly for companies with steady cash generation and a track record of raising payouts.

In this analysis, the assumption is that dividends are reinvested into additional shares of stock via a dividend reinvestment plan (commonly referred to as a DRIP). As a result of that reinvestment, the original 72.10 shares grew to 78.05 shares over the period, even though no additional capital was contributed. Compounding in this way means investors earn returns not only on the initial investment, but also on the incremental shares purchased with dividends.

(For the purpose of these calculations, the closing price on the ex-dividend date is used.)

Current Yield Versus Yield On Cost

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 4.4/share, we calculate that ETN has a current yield of approximately 1.17%. That forward yield is modest in absolute terms, but it sits alongside a history of regular dividend increases and meaningful capital appreciation, which, in combination, can be attractive to total-return oriented investors.

Another interesting data point is “yield on cost” — in other words, expressing the current annualized dividend of 4.4 against the original $138.69/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.84%. While that figure is lower than the current yield in this specific example (reflecting when in the company’s dividend trajectory the investor originally bought), the general concept of yield on cost is frequently used by long-term income investors to gauge how their cash income stream has grown relative to the capital originally deployed.

Over longer holding periods, and especially in the case of companies that regularly grow their dividends, yield on cost can rise substantially, even if the market yield at any given time appears modest due to share price appreciation. In that sense, Eaton’s recent history of dividend growth adds an additional dimension to the total-return profile for shareholders with extended time horizons.

What The Next Five Years Could Mean For Long-Term Holders

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results, and Eaton shares will continue to be influenced by macro conditions, industrial cycles, and company-specific execution. Nonetheless, the last five years highlight how exposure to long-term structural trends and disciplined capital allocation can reward patient investors.

Looking ahead, key themes for Eaton include ongoing investment in power management solutions, electrification of transportation and industry, and the build-out of digital and data infrastructure. These areas may provide a supportive backdrop for revenue and earnings growth if management continues to execute on its strategy and maintain balance-sheet strength.

For investors evaluating whether to initiate or add to positions today, the Eaton case study illustrates several elements of the Buffett-style “buy and hold” mindset: focus on economic resilience, willingness to look through short-term volatility, and appreciation of the compounding effect of reinvested dividends over multi-year periods.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“I’d like to live as a poor man with lots of money.” — Pablo Picasso