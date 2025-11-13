“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a decade-long holding period possibly?
Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) back in 2015: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full decade-long investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 10 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.
|Start date:
|11/13/2015
|
|End date:
|11/12/2025
|Start price/share:
|$29.70
|End price/share:
|$162.42
|Starting shares:
|336.70
|Ending shares:
|336.70
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|446.87%
|Average annual return:
|18.51%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$54,695.82
As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 18.51%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $54,695.82 today (as of 11/12/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 446.87% (something to think about: how might GNRC shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“You’ve got to be careful if you don’t know where you’re going, ’cause you might not get there.” — Yogi Berra