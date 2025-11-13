“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a decade-long holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) back in 2015: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full decade-long investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 10 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

GNRC 10-Year Return Details Start date: 11/13/2015 $10,000



11/13/2015 $54,695



11/12/2025 End date: 11/12/2025 Start price/share: $29.70 End price/share: $162.42 Starting shares: 336.70 Ending shares: 336.70 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 446.87% Average annual return: 18.51% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $54,695.82

As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 18.51%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $54,695.82 today (as of 11/12/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 446.87% (something to think about: how might GNRC shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

