“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

— Warren Buffett

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a ten year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2016, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Lennar Corp (NYSE: LEN), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a ten year holding period.

LEN 10-Year Return Details
Start date: 02/05/2016
$10,000

02/05/2016		   $33,818

02/04/2026
End date: 02/04/2026
Start price/share: $37.63
End price/share: $115.27
Starting shares: 265.75
Ending shares: 293.30
Dividends reinvested/share: $9.49
Total return: 238.08%
Average annual return: 12.95%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $33,818.33

As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 12.95%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $33,818.33 today (as of 02/04/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 238.08% (something to think about: how might LEN shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Lennar Corp paid investors a total of $9.49/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2/share, we calculate that LEN has a current yield of approximately 1.74%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2 against the original $37.63/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.62%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“The most important quality for an investor is temperament, not intellect. You need a temperament that neither derives great pleasure from being with the crowd or against the crowd.” — Warren Buffett