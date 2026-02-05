“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a ten year period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2016, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Lennar Corp (NYSE: LEN), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a ten year holding period.
|Start date:
|02/05/2016
|
|End date:
|02/04/2026
|Start price/share:
|$37.63
|End price/share:
|$115.27
|Starting shares:
|265.75
|Ending shares:
|293.30
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$9.49
|Total return:
|238.08%
|Average annual return:
|12.95%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$33,818.33
As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 12.95%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $33,818.33 today (as of 02/04/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 238.08% (something to think about: how might LEN shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Lennar Corp paid investors a total of $9.49/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2/share, we calculate that LEN has a current yield of approximately 1.74%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2 against the original $37.63/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.62%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“The most important quality for an investor is temperament, not intellect. You need a temperament that neither derives great pleasure from being with the crowd or against the crowd.” — Warren Buffett