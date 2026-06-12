“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) offers a useful case study in long-term equity returns, particularly for investors focused on the combined effect of share price appreciation and dividend reinvestment. A hypothetical $10,000 investment made on 06/12/2006 and held through 06/11/2026 would have grown materially over that 20-year period, illustrating how compounding can work in a large-cap energy stock across multiple commodity and market cycles.

Over the full holding period, that initial investment would have increased to $49,953.28, assuming all dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 399.27% and an annualized return of 8.37%. The result is notable not only because the ending value is nearly five times the starting amount, but also because a substantial portion of the outcome came from cash distributions that were put back to work over time.

XOM 20-Year Total Return Summary

XOM 20-Year Return Details Start date: 06/12/2006 $10,000



06/12/2006 $49,953



06/11/2026 End date: 06/11/2026 Start price/share: $58.24 End price/share: $146.60 Starting shares: 171.70 Ending shares: 340.57 Dividends reinvested/share: $55.83 Total return: 399.27% Average annual return: 8.37% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $49,953.28

The calculations indicate that Exxon Mobil delivered a solid long-run total return over this period, despite operating in one of the market’s most cyclical sectors. The path was unlikely to have been smooth. Integrated oil majors are heavily influenced by swings in crude and natural gas prices, capital spending cycles, refining margins, geopolitical disruptions, and changes in global demand. A 20-year holding period captures several very different operating environments, which makes total return analysis more informative than looking at start and end prices alone.

These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator, with dividends assumed to be reinvested at the closing price on each ex-dividend date.

Why Dividend Reinvestment Mattered

Over the 20-year span, Exxon Mobil paid a cumulative $55.83 per share in dividends. That is a meaningful component of shareholder return. In this example, the starting share count of 171.70 grew to 340.57 shares by the end of the period, showing how reinvestment increased ownership over time.

This is an important distinction in any long-term Exxon Mobil stock return analysis:

Price return measures the change in the stock price only.

Total return includes both price appreciation and cash dividends.

Reinvested dividends can materially increase ending value by purchasing additional shares during the holding period.

For mature, cash-generative companies, dividend policy can be a major driver of cumulative returns. In the case of Exxon Mobil, the income stream meaningfully supplemented capital appreciation rather than merely serving as a secondary feature.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $4.12 per share, XOM has a current yield of approximately 2.81%, using the cited share price of $146.60. That reflects the income an investor would receive today relative to the current market price.

Yield on cost answers a different question: how much annual dividend income does the current payout represent relative to the original purchase price? Using the same $4.12 annualized dividend and the 2006 entry price of $58.24, the yield on cost is approximately 4.82%.

In concise terms:

Current yield: annual dividend divided by the current share price.

annual dividend divided by the current share price. Yield on cost: annual dividend divided by the original purchase price.

Yield on cost is useful for illustrating dividend growth over time, although it should not be confused with the return available to a new buyer in the market today.

What This Exxon Mobil Investment Example Shows

This 20-year Exxon Mobil investment example highlights three broader points. First, long holding periods can allow cyclical businesses to compound meaningfully despite periods of volatility. Second, dividend reinvestment can be a significant contributor to ending wealth, especially in established large-cap companies with sustained distributions. Third, evaluating historical returns through a total return lens gives a more complete picture than price charts alone.

That does not mean future results will resemble the past. It does mean that when assessing a stock such as Exxon Mobil, the relevant questions extend beyond near-term oil prices and quarterly earnings. Capital discipline, reserve replacement, downstream and chemicals performance, balance-sheet resilience, and shareholder distribution policy all matter to long-term outcomes.

“If you don’t study any companies, you have the same success buying stocks as you do in a poker game if you bet without looking at your cards.” — Peter Lynch