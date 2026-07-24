“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

Baker Hughes Company (NASD: BKR) delivered a notably strong five-year total return, illustrating how a cyclical industrial and energy technology stock can compound meaningfully when share-price appreciation is paired with dividend reinvestment. Using a starting date of 07/26/2021 and an ending date of 07/23/2026, a hypothetical $10,000 investment in BKR grew to $30,237.49, assuming all dividends were reinvested.

That outcome amounts to a total return of 202.40% and an average annual return of 24.80%. The result was driven primarily by capital appreciation, with the share price rising from $20.89 to $56.09, while reinvested dividends added incremental share accumulation over the holding period.

BKR 5-Year Return Details

BKR 5-Year Return Details Start date: 07/26/2021 $10,000



07/26/2021 $30,237



07/23/2026 End date: 07/23/2026 Start price/share: $20.89 End price/share: $56.09 Starting shares: 478.70 Ending shares: 539.13 Dividends reinvested/share: $4.09 Total return: 202.40% Average annual return: 24.80% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $30,237.49

The above figures indicate that BKR generated an exceptionally strong five-year investment result. A $10,000 position established on 07/26/2021 would have more than tripled by 07/23/2026, reaching $30,237.49 on a total return basis. These figures were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove Baker Hughes’ 5-Year Total Return?

The return profile was shaped by two components:

Share-price appreciation: BKR rose from $20.89 to $56.09 per share, accounting for most of the gain.

BKR rose from $20.89 to $56.09 per share, accounting for most of the gain. Dividend reinvestment: Over the period, Baker Hughes paid $4.09 per share in dividends, and reinvestment increased the share count from 478.70 to 539.13.

That distinction matters. In many long-term stock outcomes, price appreciation draws the headline, but reinvested dividends can materially enhance compounded returns by steadily increasing share ownership. In this case, the additional shares purchased through dividend reinvestment contributed to the ending value and slightly amplified the effect of the stock’s price recovery and subsequent advance.

Dividend Reinvestment And Yield On Cost

For the calculation above, dividends are assumed to be reinvested into new BKR shares using the closing price on each ex-dividend date. That approach reflects a standard DRIP-style total return framework and helps show the full economics of holding a dividend-paying stock over time.

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.92 per share, BKR has a current yield of approximately 1.64%. Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price of $20.89 per share. On that basis, the yield on cost is approximately 4.40%.

How To Interpret BKR’s Five-Year Performance

Baker Hughes operates in a part of the market that is closely tied to energy spending cycles, oilfield activity, and broader capital expenditure trends across the upstream, midstream, and industrial energy value chain. That means long-term returns can be heavily influenced by shifts in commodity prices, service demand, margin recovery, and investor sentiment toward the energy sector.

The five-year result shown here captures a period that began when Baker Hughes shares were still trading from a relatively depressed base. As a result, the magnitude of the return reflects not only business execution and dividend income, but also multiple expansion and a broader normalization in energy-related equities. That is an important consideration when evaluating whether past returns are likely to be repeated at the same pace.

Key questions for assessing BKR from here include:

Whether energy and industrial spending remains supportive of revenue growth

How durable margins and free cash flow are through the cycle

Whether dividend growth and capital allocation remain disciplined

How much of the prior upside already reflects improved operating conditions

A strong trailing return can be informative, but it is most useful when paired with an assessment of valuation, cyclicality, and the quality of the underlying cash generation.

“Unless you can watch your stock holding decline by 50% without becoming panic-stricken, you should not be in the stock market.” — Warren Buffett