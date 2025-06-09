One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a ten year holding period for an investor who was considering Netflix Inc (NASD: NFLX) back in 2015, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

NFLX 10-Year Return Details Start date: 06/09/2015 $10,000



06/09/2015 $134,295



06/06/2025 End date: 06/06/2025 Start price/share: $92.45 End price/share: $1,241.47 Starting shares: 108.17 Ending shares: 108.17 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 1,242.86% Average annual return: 29.66% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $134,295.10

As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 29.66%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $134,295.10 today (as of 06/06/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,242.86% (something to think about: how might NFLX shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“If a speculator is correct half of the time, he is hitting a good average. Even being right 3 or 4 times out of 10 should yield a person a fortune if he has the sense to cut his losses quickly on the ventures where he is wrong.” — Bernard Baruch