“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a ten year holding period for an investor who was considering Netflix Inc (NASD: NFLX) back in 2015, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.
|Start date:
|06/09/2015
|
|End date:
|06/06/2025
|Start price/share:
|$92.45
|End price/share:
|$1,241.47
|Starting shares:
|108.17
|Ending shares:
|108.17
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|1,242.86%
|Average annual return:
|29.66%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$134,295.10
As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 29.66%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $134,295.10 today (as of 06/06/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,242.86% (something to think about: how might NFLX shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“If a speculator is correct half of the time, he is hitting a good average. Even being right 3 or 4 times out of 10 should yield a person a fortune if he has the sense to cut his losses quickly on the ventures where he is wrong.” — Bernard Baruch